Tony Khan Discusses His Formula For Balancing AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars & Fulham FC
The Khan family is the proud owner of All Elite Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Premier League’s Fulham Football Club. Tony and his father Shahid Khan are in the pool of potential buyers for WWE, although it remains to be seen whether Vince McMahon would be willing to hand his company over to his #1 rival in the United States.
Results From WWE Live Event In Corbin, KY: United States Title Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler. Dominik Mysterio defeated Butch. Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/...
Dominik Mysterio Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Triple H
During a recent appearance on Konnan’s “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio commented on his relationships with Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE, having been around them since he was 4-5 years old, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Molly Holly Says Lilian Garcia Is Overdue For A WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
WWE producer and Hall of Famer Molly Holly has spoken about former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia, who she believes is deserving of a Hall of Fame induction. Garcia debuted for WWE in 1999 and after departing in September 2009, returned for a second run from 2011 to 2016. Speaking...
NWA’s Kamille Would Love The Opportunity To Work For WWE
For close to 600 days and 30 successful title defenses, Kamille has been reigning as NWA World Women’s Champion. She was a guest on the ‘Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling Podcast’ and was asked about the possibility of competing for WWE. Kamille stated that she would love the opportunity to work there. She said,
The Latest Update On Vince McMahon Returning To WWE TV
On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Vince McMahon is back working at the office in Stamford, CT. According to reports, there’s a growing feeling within the company that McMahon is looking to return to WWE television; not just behind the scenes, but on-screen as well. Meltzer said,
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
Jim Cornette Examines The Evolution Of Generating Revenue In Pro Wrestling
On the most recent edition of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette examined the professional wrestling business over the past 70 years and discussed the key changes, particularly in terms of revenue generation models. He said,. “Well, somebody was just saying that, you know, these numbers are getting up...
NXT’s Amari Miller Says She Tried To End Her Life Last Week
WWE NXT Superstar Amari Miller has opened up about her struggles with mental health, saying she tried to take her own life last week. On TikTok, Miller responded to a question about attempts to take one’s own life and said that she tried to do just that one week ago.
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from January 16, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Zoey Stark vs Dana Brooke. Dexter Lumis vs Charlie Dempsey.
The Rock Discusses The Possibility Of A WWE Sale
During an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk in the Street show, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commented on WWE possibly being sold. McMahon returned as the Chairman of the Board of Directors earlier this month to help with the next TV deal and explore the possibility of a sale.
WWE’s VP Of Communications Departs From The Company
WWE‘s Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins is no longer with the company. Fightful first reported the story. It’s unclear what led to his departure. Hopkins had been with the company for over 25 years in various roles and was also the main contact for many in the media.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE invades the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return. – What’s next for The Judgment...
Saraya: I Couldn’t Breathe During AEW Full Gear Match
AEW wrestler Saraya has opened up about the struggles during her first match with the promotion at Full Gear 2022. At the November event, Saraya defeated Britt Baker in the former Superstar’s first match in nearly five years. Saraya spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast this week to discuss her...
Tony Schiavone Recalls Working With Tully Blanchard, Wishes Him Well
Tully Blanchard recently announced that he is no longer with AEW or ROH, and that he “would imagine that my wrestling career is probably over other than doing autograph shows and things.”. On the latest episode of his What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed Blanchard’s complicated AEW departure...
It’s Official – Cody Rhodes Enters The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
It’s official – Cody Rhodes will be making his in-ring return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. On this week’s episode of RAW, it was announced that Rhodes, who has been out of action with a torn pectoral muscle following his match with Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, will be entering the men’s Royal Rumble match.
Former WWE Star On Possible Royal Rumble Appearance: ‘I Live In Texas, I’m Ready’
Candice Michelle, a former WWE Women’s Champion, hasn’t wrestled in over a decade. However, she’s very open to a WWE Royal Rumble appearance. In her era, Candice wasn’t allowed to compete in a Royal Rumble bout, as WWE Divas in the mid-2000s were used much differently than today.
Joe Rogan: Vince McMahon Looked Great At WWE WrestleMania 38
Contrary to what others may believe, Joe Rogan has praised how well Vince McMahon looked during last year’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event. At the April 2022 show, McMahon wrestled his first match in years, defeating Pat McAfee thanks to assistance from Austin Theory. McMahon’s age caused several limitations on...
AEW News & Notes On Kenny Omega, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, Danhausen, More
The official “Final Fantasy Games” Twitter account posted the following video of Kenny Omega as Sephiroth at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17:. MLW has announced two matches and a segment for next week’s episode of Fusion. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s broadcast below:
Every Generation Of The Bloodline To Appear At WWE RAW 30
It’ll be a family reunion during next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, with every generation of the Bloodline set to be represented. Next week’s RAW will be the 30th-anniversary episode of the red brand which first aired on January 11, 1993. During this week’s episode of...
