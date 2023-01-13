Read full article on original website
On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his two cents on Tony Khan potentially purchasing WWE. The former WCW President said,. “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE?.”
Vince McMahon’s return to WWE’s Board of Directors with the intention of selling the company sparked a false report that the billion-dollar promotion had been sold to the Saudi Public Investment Fund. While major companies such as Disney, NBC Universal, FOX, and Amazon are reportedly interested in purchasing WWE, McMahon is yet to find a suitable buyer for his brand.
Among all of the news surrounding the sale of WWE, a report came out that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were against the sale. A new report indicates that might not be the case. The original story of opposition to the sale came from Axios. Considering Stephanie’s abrupt resignation at...
Following Vince McMahon’s return as WWE Chairman and rumors of the company potentially being up for sale, speculation has been rampant as to who could emerge as potential bidders. AEW President Tony Khan has been among those whose name has been on the forefront in the discussion. On the most recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, wrestling legend Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Tony Khan possibly buying WWE.
