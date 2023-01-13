Read full article on original website
Tony Khan Discusses His Formula For Balancing AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars & Fulham FC
The Khan family is the proud owner of All Elite Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Premier League’s Fulham Football Club. Tony and his father Shahid Khan are in the pool of potential buyers for WWE, although it remains to be seen whether Vince McMahon would be willing to hand his company over to his #1 rival in the United States.
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
Results From WWE Live Event In Corbin, KY: United States Title Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler. Dominik Mysterio defeated Butch. Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE invades the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return. – What’s next for The Judgment...
Former WWE Star On Possible Royal Rumble Appearance: ‘I Live In Texas, I’m Ready’
Candice Michelle, a former WWE Women’s Champion, hasn’t wrestled in over a decade. However, she’s very open to a WWE Royal Rumble appearance. In her era, Candice wasn’t allowed to compete in a Royal Rumble bout, as WWE Divas in the mid-2000s were used much differently than today.
AEW News & Notes On Kenny Omega, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, Danhausen, More
The official “Final Fantasy Games” Twitter account posted the following video of Kenny Omega as Sephiroth at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17:. MLW has announced two matches and a segment for next week’s episode of Fusion. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s broadcast below:
Molly Holly Says Lilian Garcia Is Overdue For A WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
WWE producer and Hall of Famer Molly Holly has spoken about former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia, who she believes is deserving of a Hall of Fame induction. Garcia debuted for WWE in 1999 and after departing in September 2009, returned for a second run from 2011 to 2016. Speaking...
Every Generation Of The Bloodline To Appear At WWE RAW 30
It’ll be a family reunion during next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, with every generation of the Bloodline set to be represented. Next week’s RAW will be the 30th-anniversary episode of the red brand which first aired on January 11, 1993. During this week’s episode of...
NWA’s Kamille Would Love The Opportunity To Work For WWE
For close to 600 days and 30 successful title defenses, Kamille has been reigning as NWA World Women’s Champion. She was a guest on the ‘Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling Podcast’ and was asked about the possibility of competing for WWE. Kamille stated that she would love the opportunity to work there. She said,
Ricky Steamboat Reminisces On WrestleMania 25 Match With Chris Jericho
At WrestleMania 25, Chris Jericho wrestled WWE Hall of Famers Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat in a handicap match, where Jericho emerged victorious. Ricky Steamboat, who produced the best performance of the three legends, reminisced on the match...
Finn Balor Says Losing The NXT Title To Samoa Joe Was A Career Highlight
Finn Balor defeated Kevin Owens to win the NXT Championship at “The Beast in the East” pay-per-view event in Tokyo, Japan on July 4, 2014. On April 21, 2016, Balor lost the NXT Championship to Samoa Joe at a live event in Lowell, Massachusetts, ending his reign at 292 days.
Lots Of WWE News – Paul Heyman Appears Before NFL Game, SmackDown, Zayn/Owens, More
Prior to Saturday’s San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL playoff game, Paul Heyman cut a promo on the NFL on FOX broadcast to hype up 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. You can check out a video from the segment below:. You can check out this week’s episode of “SmackDown...
Saraya: I Couldn’t Breathe During AEW Full Gear Match
AEW wrestler Saraya has opened up about the struggles during her first match with the promotion at Full Gear 2022. At the November event, Saraya defeated Britt Baker in the former Superstar’s first match in nearly five years. Saraya spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast this week to discuss her...
Details From The Latest Backstage Talent Meeting At WWE RAW
Once again, talent was assured that Vince McMahon’s return would not affect WWE’s creative team during a backstage meeting at WWE RAW on Monday. After Vince McMahon’s return and the resignation of Stephanie McMahon, a meeting was held at last week’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings to give some clarity as to the company’s future.
Booker T On Why AEW Shouldn’t Feel Bad Over Fans Expecting Mercedes Mone’s Debut
Mercedes Moné made her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event earlier this month. The former WWE Superstar was then speculated to debut for AEW as Saraya’s mystery tag partner on the January 11th episode of Dynamite. Moné never appeared on Dynamite and it was Toni Storm who tagged along with Saraya instead.
Stipulation Announced For Shingo Takagi vs. Great-O-Khan KOPW Title Match
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Shingo Takagi will defend the 2023 King of Pro Wrestling Championship against Great-O-Khan in an MMA rules match at the upcoming “The New Beginning” event in Nagoya. Great-O-Khan proposed the stipulation, which won the majority of votes against Takagi’s proposed stipulation...
Mike Bailey Reveals Bryan Danielson & Ricochet As Dream Opponents
‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey was recently interviewed by Dark Puroresu Flowsion, during which he was asked which wrestlers he would like to share the ring with. Bailey didn’t waste any time in naming Bryan Danielson and Ricochet as his dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the...
Joe Rogan: Vince McMahon Looked Great At WWE WrestleMania 38
Contrary to what others may believe, Joe Rogan has praised how well Vince McMahon looked during last year’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event. At the April 2022 show, McMahon wrestled his first match in years, defeating Pat McAfee thanks to assistance from Austin Theory. McMahon’s age caused several limitations on...
Dax Harwood Claims Road Dogg Is “Spinning A Narrative” Over Heat Between Them
FTR’s Dax Harwood has cast doubt over just how genuine an apology from ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James really is. Last month, Harwood addressed his issues with James stemming from their time in WWE. In response, James apologized for not thanking Harwood after The Revival took bumps for...
WWE Royal Rumble Pitches Made, Lio Rush Set For PROGRESS Event
WWE has recently held multiple meetings internally to listen to pitches for the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on January 28th. Former Superstar Lio Rush will debut for PROGRESS Wrestling this coming weekend against Danny Black. The bout will mark Rush’s in-ring return following his injury at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. You can see the match poster below:
