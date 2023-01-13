Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley’s Ex Linda Thompson Speaks Out About Lisa Marie’s Death
Linda Thompson, a former girlfriend of Elvis Presley, is speaking out about the death of Lisa Marie Presley on Thursday. Thompson dated Elvis between 1972-76. She talked with PEOPLE after news spread about Lisa Marie. Thompson told the outlet that she is “absolutely devastated and shocked.”. “I was so...
WHAS 11
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Pays Tribute to His 'Big Sister' After Her Death: 'I'm Lost for Words'
Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother is speaking out following the death of his "big sister." Navarone Garibaldi, 35, took to Instagram on Friday and paid tribute to Lisa Marie with a throwback photo of her as a young adult and him as a small child playing with toys in a sandbox. Priscilla Presley had Navarone with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi.
WHAS 11
Sarah Hyland Says Chris Harrison Contacted Wells Adams After Podcast Shout-Out (Exclusive)
Sarah Hyland opened up on Sunday about former Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison mentioning her husband Wells Adams in his podcast last week. The Modern Family alum said that Harrison contacted her husband -- a former Bachelorette contestant -- to let him know about the shout-out. The Most Dramatic Podcast...
Kelsea Ballerini Reacts To Speculation About Her Love Life Amidst Chase Stokes Dating Rumors
Kelsea Ballerini caught wind of a post about her on DeuxMoi’s Instagram account on Jan. 16, and she just couldn’t help but respond. The singer took to TikTok and shared a screenshot of the post, which speculated about who she was dating. Kelsea was recently linked to Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, and the DeuxMoi post featured fans voting on whether or not they thought the romance was serious or just casual. The anonymous Instagram poster also included another tip she received about Kelsea, which is what really seemed to set the singer off.
WHAS 11
Kim and Khloe Kardashian Attend Tristan Thompson's Mother's Funeral in Toronto
Tristan Thompson laid his mother to rest Saturday just over a week after she reportedly died from a heart attack. According to photos obtained by TMZ, Kim and Khloe Kardashian paid Andrea their respects at the funeral held in Toronto. The outlet reported that Kris Jenner also attended the funeral, but she didn't appear in any photos taken by paparazzi. Drake was also there.
WHAS 11
Kate Hudson On 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' 20th Anniversary and Iconic Yellow Dress (Exclusive)
Kate Hudson is celebrating How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days -- 20 years later. "I can but I can’t," she tells ET’s Deny Directo at Sunday's Critics Choice Awards when she’s asked if she can believe the film will turn 20 this year. And while...
WHAS 11
Christina Applegate Says Critics Choice Will Be First Award Show Since MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate is excited to reach a new milestone in her health journey! On Thursday, the Dead To Me star shared that the 2023 Critics Choice Awards will be her first award ceremony, since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. "So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been...
WHAS 11
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
WHAS 11
Amanda Seyfried Teases the Possibility of 'Mama Mia 3' (Exclusive)
Here we go again... again? Amanda Seyfried offered a few more details on Sunday regarding last week's mysterious announcement she was working on an unnamed musical following her Golden Globes absence. Fans online hoped she was speaking about a new installment of Mamma Mia. Seyfried missed the Golden Globes ceremony...
WHAS 11
Jeff Bridges Dedicates Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award to His Father Lloyd Bridges
Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. Bridges, 73, took the stage following a heartfelt introduction from Bridges' The Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman. "Jeff bridges...The man, the legend, the myth, The Dude," Goodman began, referencing Bridge's famous The Big...
WHAS 11
Jeff Bridges Opens Up About Being Sick with Cancer and Coronavirus for Two Years (Exclusive)
One big comeback! Jeff Bridges is opening up about his triumphant return to Hollywood after his battle with both COVID-19 and cancer. On Sunday, Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles -- presented by his friend and Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman -- where he dedicated the honor to his late father, Lloyd Bridges.
WHAS 11
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Talk 'Shotgun Wedding' Hijinks and Working With Jennifer Coolidge (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez has been in wedding mode for nearly a year -- from Marry Me to Shotgun Wedding and, of course, her real-life nuptials to Ben Affleck!. ET's Nischelle Turner recently sat down with Lopez and her Shotgun Wedding co-star, Josh Duhamel, to dish about their new action rom-com and all things marriage.
WHAS 11
Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint Lost His First Tooth, See His Request to the Tooth Fairy
Kim Kardashian was on tooth fairy duty after her son, Saint West, lost his first tooth. On Saturday, the 42-year-old reality TV star documented the fun journey on her Instagram Story. Kim shared a handwritten note by Saint, which lined out his post-missing tooth request. "Can I please have Roblox...
