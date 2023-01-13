ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Reacts To Speculation About Her Love Life Amidst Chase Stokes Dating Rumors

Kelsea Ballerini caught wind of a post about her on DeuxMoi’s Instagram account on Jan. 16, and she just couldn’t help but respond. The singer took to TikTok and shared a screenshot of the post, which speculated about who she was dating. Kelsea was recently linked to Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, and the DeuxMoi post featured fans voting on whether or not they thought the romance was serious or just casual. The anonymous Instagram poster also included another tip she received about Kelsea, which is what really seemed to set the singer off.
WHAS 11

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Attend Tristan Thompson's Mother's Funeral in Toronto

Tristan Thompson laid his mother to rest Saturday just over a week after she reportedly died from a heart attack. According to photos obtained by TMZ, Kim and Khloe Kardashian paid Andrea their respects at the funeral held in Toronto. The outlet reported that Kris Jenner also attended the funeral, but she didn't appear in any photos taken by paparazzi. Drake was also there.
WHAS 11

Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90

Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
WHAS 11

Amanda Seyfried Teases the Possibility of 'Mama Mia 3' (Exclusive)

Here we go again... again? Amanda Seyfried offered a few more details on Sunday regarding last week's mysterious announcement she was working on an unnamed musical following her Golden Globes absence. Fans online hoped she was speaking about a new installment of Mamma Mia. Seyfried missed the Golden Globes ceremony...
WHAS 11

Jeff Bridges Opens Up About Being Sick with Cancer and Coronavirus for Two Years (Exclusive)

One big comeback! Jeff Bridges is opening up about his triumphant return to Hollywood after his battle with both COVID-19 and cancer. On Sunday, Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles -- presented by his friend and Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman -- where he dedicated the honor to his late father, Lloyd Bridges.
