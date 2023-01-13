Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
Country music singer Garth Brooks once said that he had more money than his great-grandchildren would be able to spend. Most people won't amass that kind of fortune during their lives. But it's not out of the question that you could make enough money to pass down to your descendants....
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares shine, dollar dims as BOJ battles bond bears
LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Stocks continued their new year rally on Monday as optimism over the global economy, inflation coming under control and China's reopening offset concerns the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might temper its super-sized stimulus policy at a pivotal meeting this week. The yen climbed to its...
NASDAQ
China bond yield jumps to 14-mth high as stocks shine, PBOC holds policy rate steady
SHANGHAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The yield on China's 10-year government bond jumped to a 14-month high on Monday as investors continued to switch from bonds to shares due to improving prospects for an economic recovery following the roll back of COVID curbs. In the first two weeks of thus...
NASDAQ
1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort
Investing in the stock market isn't always easy, but it's especially challenging during periods of volatility. Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. But if you invest in the right places, you could potentially see lucrative returns when the market inevitably recovers.
NASDAQ
4 Stocks to Buy on a Solid Rebound in Consumer Sentiment
Soaring inflation has been crippling trade and people have been compelled to spend cautiously. However, prices have been cooling over the past couple of months, which has given a boost to consumer sentiment lately. The University of Michigan's preliminary December reading showed that consumer sentiment improved in January for the second consecutive month.
NASDAQ
Asian Markets Track Global Markets Higher
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Monday, following the broadly positive cues from global markets on Friday, as upbeat consumer price inflation and consumer sentiment data from the U.S. raised hopes the US Fed will slow its pace of interest rate-hike trajectory in the coming months. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday.
NASDAQ
3 Bear Market Tech Stocks Most Likely to Make a Comeback
Last year was a stinker for the stock market, and tech stocks were some of the worst performers. Numerous stocks within the sector finished 2022 down more than 50%. However, investors need to remember that it's rare for the U.S. stock market to decline in back-to-back years. What's more, almost everyone expects a rebound to happen sooner or later -- it's just a matter of when.
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as foreign outflows persist, oil weighs
BENGALURU, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower in a volatile session on Monday, weighed down by continued foreign investor selling and higher oil prices, which offset healthy earnings from HDFC Bank. The Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed 0.34% lower at 17,894.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell...
NASDAQ
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 No-Brainer Stocks for Market Growth
Since its low point last October, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has put on a surprising display of strength, rallying 16% higher in the months that followed. Although many analysts and economists feel a recession could occur sometime early this year, investors would do well to buy stocks that could still rally higher while also protecting their downside.
NASDAQ
3 of the Fastest-Growing Tech Stocks on the Planet Are Screaming Buys in a Bear Market
The Nasdaq-100 technology index is off to a green start in 2023, jumping 5% so far. But after its 33% decline in 2022, the index still has some work to do to claw its way out of bear market territory. It's easy to get caught up in the broader market's gyrations, but investing is more about the health of the underlying businesses you invest in.
NASDAQ
CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits six-week high as investors await inflation data
By 10:05 a.m. ET (1505 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 38.76 points, or 0.19%, at 20,398.86 - a six-week high. Canada's annual inflation rate eased to 6.8% in November as gasoline prices rose more slowly. Investors will focus on December inflation data due on Tuesday, with economists polled by Reuters forecasting a 6.4% rise on an annual basis.
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are at All-Time Highs -- Are They Worth Buying?
The real estate sector has underperformed the stock market in the recent downturn, but not all real estate stocks are getting hammered. In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Tyler Crowe discuss three REITs that are at or near their all-time highs. *Stock prices in the video are...
NASDAQ
Trading to Aid Morgan Stanley's (MS) Q4 Earnings, IB to Hurt
Morgan Stanley’s MS trading business (constituting a significant portion of its top line) is expected to have been a bright spot in the fourth quarter of 2022. Hence, the company’s fourth-quarter results, scheduled to be announced on Jan 17 before the opening bell, are expected to reflect the benefits of robust trading performance.
NASDAQ
My 3 Top Dividend Stocks for January
Are you looking for more investment income in 2023? It wouldn't be a bad strategic shift. Higher interest rates disproportionally work against growth stocks, putting a premium on value stocks and the cash many of them generate for shareholders. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at three...
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1000 in Reliance Steel a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with...
NASDAQ
Celadon Pharma's Midlands UK Facility Gets GMP Registration By MHRA; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (CEL.L) were gaining around 8 percent in London trading after the company focused on cannabis-based medicines announced Monday the approval of Good Manufacturing Practice or GMP registration by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency or MHRA. The company's Midlands UK facility...
NASDAQ
Singapore Bourse May Add To Friday's Winnings
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last seven trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had slipped almost 10 points or 0.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,270-point plateau and it's expected to bounce higher again on Monday.
NASDAQ
Cyptocurrency ETFs Won in Nasdaq's Best Week Since November
Bitcoin prices jumped last week and gained on Saturday around $21,000 for first time in over two months. Wall Street was pretty upbeat with the S&P 500 (up 2.67%), the Dow Jones (up 2.0%), the Nasdaq (up 4.8%) and the Russell 2000 (up 5.3%) offering superb returns last week. The...
NASDAQ
Is Ahold (ADRNY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Comments / 0