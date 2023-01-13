Read full article on original website
Related
UK town to switch off streetlights after midnight to save energy despite crime concerns, hike taxes: report
A town in Wales has included a measure to shut off streetlights from midnight until 6 a.m. in an effort to save energy amid rising costs of living.
Activist investor Ryan Cohen builds stake in Alibaba -WSJ
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Activist investor Ryan Cohen has built a stake in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) worth hundreds of millions of dollars, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Comments / 0