Bloomington, IN

Big Second Half Leads Hoosiers Past Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana found its defense Saturday afternoon. Junior forward Jordan Geronimo played to his potential. That the 63-45 win came against No. 18 Wisconsin, a program that had dominated the series throughout the 21st Century, that the Hoosiers (11-6 overall, 2-4 in the Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak and restored momentum they desperately needed, made it all the sweeter.
No. 7/12 Hoosiers Handle No. 15/13 Michigan

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It was a senior day of celebration on Saturday (Jan. 14) for No. 7/12-ranked Indiana swimming and diving as the men's and women's programs opened their spring with wins over No. 15/13 Michigan inside the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center. The Hoosiers left no doubt in the victory,...
Hoosier Turnaround Starts with Veteran Leadership

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's basketball freefall continues, frustration builds, and questions come faster than opponents' relentless three-point-shooting onslaughts, none bigger than this:. How can the Hoosiers (10-6 overall, 1-4 in the Big Ten) reverse their slide from top-10 glory to unranked misery?. Work harder, junior guard Trey Galloway says.
Postgame Quotes: vs. Wisconsin

Q. On what the last couple of days have been like... WOODSON: Well, it's been a lot of film work. There's been a lot of practice. A lot of yelling and screaming and trying to get things accomplished in practice. I thought our guys answered the bell tonight. Our backs were somewhat against the wall and losing three in a row is not fun for anybody. But you know, our guys still had good spirits coming in to practice, and it was a nice carry over today. I mean, we played Indiana defense the way I think we should be playing.
No. 17 Indiana Wrestling Downs No. 16 Rutgers, 24-16

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––– Indiana Wrestling continued its winning ways on Friday night, defeating No. 16 Rutgers, 24-16, in the dual meet at Wilkinson Hall. The No. 17-ranked Hoosiers have won two matches in a row and improved to 6-1 on the season and 2-1 in the Big Ten with the win.
IU Men’s Tennis Takes Care of Toledo

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Despite playing two matches in a day, Indiana Men's Tennis didn't look fazed in the slightest. Following Indiana's 4-1 win earlier in the day over Dayton, the Hoosiers provided a 4-1 encore victory over Toledo in a Sunday afternoon match at the IU Tennis Center.
