iuhoosiers.com
Big Second Half Leads Hoosiers Past Wisconsin
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana found its defense Saturday afternoon. Junior forward Jordan Geronimo played to his potential. That the 63-45 win came against No. 18 Wisconsin, a program that had dominated the series throughout the 21st Century, that the Hoosiers (11-6 overall, 2-4 in the Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak and restored momentum they desperately needed, made it all the sweeter.
iuhoosiers.com
Gebhardt, Marshall Join Sub-4 Minute Mile Club on Successful Second Day at Commodore Challenge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Behind productive afternoons from Jenna Barker, Mahogany Jenkins, Jake Gebhardt and Jayden Ulrich, the Indiana Track and Field teams claimed eight event titles on the final day of the Commodore Challenge. The first full weekend of the 2023 season featured 43 personal bests across both day of...
iuhoosiers.com
No. 7/12 Hoosiers Handle No. 15/13 Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It was a senior day of celebration on Saturday (Jan. 14) for No. 7/12-ranked Indiana swimming and diving as the men's and women's programs opened their spring with wins over No. 15/13 Michigan inside the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center. The Hoosiers left no doubt in the victory,...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosier Turnaround Starts with Veteran Leadership
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's basketball freefall continues, frustration builds, and questions come faster than opponents' relentless three-point-shooting onslaughts, none bigger than this:. How can the Hoosiers (10-6 overall, 1-4 in the Big Ten) reverse their slide from top-10 glory to unranked misery?. Work harder, junior guard Trey Galloway says.
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Quotes: vs. Wisconsin
Q. On what the last couple of days have been like... WOODSON: Well, it's been a lot of film work. There's been a lot of practice. A lot of yelling and screaming and trying to get things accomplished in practice. I thought our guys answered the bell tonight. Our backs were somewhat against the wall and losing three in a row is not fun for anybody. But you know, our guys still had good spirits coming in to practice, and it was a nice carry over today. I mean, we played Indiana defense the way I think we should be playing.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 6/6 Indiana Takes Care Of Wisconsin In Front Of Record Crowd, 93-56
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 6/6 Indiana used fuel from a record crowd as it cruised past Wisconsin, 93-56, on Sunday afternoon inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. A regular season record of 10,422 were in attendance to see the victory, just second overall to the 2018 WNIT Championship. KEY MOMENTS.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 17 Indiana Wrestling Downs No. 16 Rutgers, 24-16
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––– Indiana Wrestling continued its winning ways on Friday night, defeating No. 16 Rutgers, 24-16, in the dual meet at Wilkinson Hall. The No. 17-ranked Hoosiers have won two matches in a row and improved to 6-1 on the season and 2-1 in the Big Ten with the win.
iuhoosiers.com
IU Men’s Tennis Takes Care of Toledo
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Despite playing two matches in a day, Indiana Men's Tennis didn't look fazed in the slightest. Following Indiana's 4-1 win earlier in the day over Dayton, the Hoosiers provided a 4-1 encore victory over Toledo in a Sunday afternoon match at the IU Tennis Center.
iuhoosiers.com
Nathan Stone, Robert Blue Claim Event Titles on Opening Day of Commodore Challenge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Indiana Track and Field teams returned to action on Friday night for the first day of the Commodore Challenge. A pair of event titles and a plethora of personal bests welcomed the Hoosiers back to competition in the new year. Mahogany Jenkins started the new year...
