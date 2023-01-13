Read full article on original website
Related
$6.6 million for a baseball card? Here are 10 of the most valuable cards of all time
(STACKER) – The first baseball card was a team photograph of the 1865 Brooklyn Atlantics, which represented the dominant squad in New York baseball during the Civil War years. Then commonly referred to as a carte de visite, or “visiting card,” this first baseball card was handed out to fans and even to opposing teams. By the […]
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
‘That’s a roadblock’: Ryne Sandberg’s warning to Cubs fans who want Sammy Sosa honored
The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
KTLO
Cardinals reach agreements with 7 players
ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 13, 2023 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that they have reached agreements on one-year contracts for the upcoming 2023 season with pitchers Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, and Jordan Montgomery; infielder Tommy Edman; catcher Andrew Knizner; and outfielder Tyler O’Neill, avoiding salary arbitration. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Yardbarker
Cubs Sign Veteran Outfielder to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have signed Illinois-native Mike Tauchman to minor league deal according to team transaction logs. Tauchman is a veteran outfielder who is returning after a stint in Korea with the Hanwha Eagles. Tauchman came up in the Colorado Rockies organization and made his MLB debut with the Rockies...
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion
The Chicago Cubs are bringing in a player who is fresh off a World Series. The Cubs reached agreement on a 2-year deal with Trey Mancini. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that the deal includes an option to terminate after one year. News: Free agent Trey Mancini is in agreement with the Cubs on a 2... The post Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former MLB Player Dies
Baseball is filled with rich history and a long storied past. It is always sad when a former player's chapter ends. Unfortunately, we were alerted to the loss of a former Major League Baseball player and Minnesota Gophers great.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign No. 9 ranked international prospect to $4.4 million deal
The New York Yankees are one of the more prominent teams in signing high-end international talent. Last year, they secured the signature of Rodrick Arias, the No. 1 ranked international prospect. This year, they landed themselves the No. 9 ranked international prospect in Brandon Mayea, per Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com.
Yardbarker
Ryne Sandberg Will Be Next Statue at Wrigley Field
Day 2 of the 2023 Chicago Cubs Convention began with the Ricketts family panel, with Tom and Laura talking about the organization and fielding questions from fans. Near the end of the panel, Tom Ricketts announced that a new statue is already in progress and Ryne Sandberg is the next Cub to be honored by the organization.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Top International Prospect With All-Star Comparision
The Boston Red Sox have made franchise-altering moves during the international signing period in years past, and are hoping their additions this time around have similar effects. The current face of the franchise, superstar third baseman Rafael Devers, signed with Boston as a teenager in 2013 and Xander Bogaerts did...
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major Signing
It's not often that the Pittsburgh Pirates make major offseason acquisitions or free agency signings, but today they made a surprise signing that everyone seems to love. According to Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal. ESPN reports the deal is a one-year $5 million contract.
Chicago Cubs Fans Celebrate Major Team Announcement Heading Into New Season
Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.
Yardbarker
Former Angels Reliever Steve Cishek Content With Retirement; Won’t Be ‘Pulling A Tom Brady’
The Los Angeles Angels have been known to receive production from veteran relievers, which includes Steve Cishek and his contributions during the 2021 season. As he looks ahead at a potential 14th year in Major League Baseball, he announced his retirement from the game, while also leaving the door open if the time ever came.
