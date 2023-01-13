ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
‘That’s a roadblock’: Ryne Sandberg’s warning to Cubs fans who want Sammy Sosa honored

The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Cardinals reach agreements with 7 players

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 13, 2023 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that they have reached agreements on one-year contracts for the upcoming 2023 season with pitchers Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, and Jordan Montgomery; infielder Tommy Edman; catcher Andrew Knizner; and outfielder Tyler O’Neill, avoiding salary arbitration. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Cubs Sign Veteran Outfielder to Minor League Deal

The Chicago Cubs have signed Illinois-native Mike Tauchman to minor league deal according to team transaction logs. Tauchman is a veteran outfielder who is returning after a stint in Korea with the Hanwha Eagles. Tauchman came up in the Colorado Rockies organization and made his MLB debut with the Rockies...
CHICAGO, IL
Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion

The Chicago Cubs are bringing in a player who is fresh off a World Series. The Cubs reached agreement on a 2-year deal with Trey Mancini. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that the deal includes an option to terminate after one year. News: Free agent Trey Mancini is in agreement with the Cubs on a 2... The post Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Former MLB Player Dies

Baseball is filled with rich history and a long storied past. It is always sad when a former player's chapter ends. Unfortunately, we were alerted to the loss of a former Major League Baseball player and Minnesota Gophers great.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yankees sign No. 9 ranked international prospect to $4.4 million deal

The New York Yankees are one of the more prominent teams in signing high-end international talent. Last year, they secured the signature of Rodrick Arias, the No. 1 ranked international prospect. This year, they landed themselves the No. 9 ranked international prospect in Brandon Mayea, per Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ryne Sandberg Will Be Next Statue at Wrigley Field

Day 2 of the 2023 Chicago Cubs Convention began with the Ricketts family panel, with Tom and Laura talking about the organization and fielding questions from fans. Near the end of the panel, Tom Ricketts announced that a new statue is already in progress and Ryne Sandberg is the next Cub to be honored by the organization.
CHICAGO, IL
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Top International Prospect With All-Star Comparision

The Boston Red Sox have made franchise-altering moves during the international signing period in years past, and are hoping their additions this time around have similar effects. The current face of the franchise, superstar third baseman Rafael Devers, signed with Boston as a teenager in 2013 and Xander Bogaerts did...
BOSTON, MA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major Signing

It's not often that the Pittsburgh Pirates make major offseason acquisitions or free agency signings, but today they made a surprise signing that everyone seems to love. According to Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal. ESPN reports the deal is a one-year $5 million contract.
PITTSBURGH, PA

