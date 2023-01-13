ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
potatopro.com

Producing fertilizer without carbon emissions

Researchers at ETH Zurich and the Carnegie Institution for Science have shown how nitrogen fertilizer could be produced more sustainably. This is necessary not only to protect the climate, but also to reduce dependence on imported natural gas and to increase food security. And, the production of hydrogen is extremely...
The Center Square

Study: 90% of households would save on energy costs switching to EVs

(The Center Square) – A study from the University of Michigan says more than 90% of vehicle-owning households in the United States would reduce the percentage of income spent on transportation energy if they switched to electric vehicles. However, more than half of the lowest-income U.S. households, or about 8.3 million households, would continue to experience high transportation energy burdens, defined as spending more than 4% of household income on filling the tank or charging up. ...
HAWAII STATE
Interesting Engineering

Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?

It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
Robbie Newport

New fuel made of carbon dioxide and water by Porsche in Chile

In a story that has snuck under the radar, the automaker Porsche has invested in a new eFuel made out of carbon dioxide and H20. Gary Gastelu wrote an article at Fox News on Dec. 21, 2022, explaining the new development in creating an alternative fuel that would work in gas-powered engines.
Interesting Engineering

Sand battery: An innovative way to store renewable energy

Polar Night Energy (PNE), a Finnish company, is leading the way in demonstrating that large power storage solutions need not be made using lithium. Instead, the company has turned to a widely available resource: sand. In 2022, the company revealed the world's first sand battery. As the world scales up...
Interesting Engineering

This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout

Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
iheart.com

5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate

Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Carbon capture startup Climeworks removes CO2 from open air in ‘industry first’

A climate startup claims to have captured carbon dioxide (CO2) from the open air and stored it underground in an industry first.Climeworks AG used direct-air capture technology to pull air from the atmosphere, filter it and bury it in an effort to mitigate human-induced climate change.The Swiss-based startup is selling carbon credits to major carbon-emitting companies like Microsoft in order to offset their emissions.Climeworks chief executive Christoph Gebald told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that it was the first time a company had captured and stored CO2 from open air at a meaningful scale using a third-party verified process.“This...
Blogging Big Blue

Energy assistance program: How to apply for up to $4,000 benefits to invest in appliance upgrades

Local health departments will accept applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31, or until the money runs out, whichever occurs first. Through the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration is providing refunds to towns around the United States in an effort to encourage Americans to replace their outdated, environmentally unfriendly household appliances with newer, more energy-efficient models.
freightwaves.com

Biden climate blueprint promotes modal shift away from trucks

A formal strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector prioritizes maritime and rail over trucking to more quickly get to net-zero emissions by 2050. The U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, released Tuesday by the Biden administration, is billed as a “first-of-its-kind” plan to cut GHG emissions...
Futurism

Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel

In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
Malek Sherif

How to choose between gas and electric ranges?

Several variables will determine what kind of stove you install in your house. First and foremost is whether or not you are restricted to a certain gas or electric connection, or if you have the option to switch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy