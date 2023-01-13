Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Climate Scientist Calls Fossil Fuel Companies to be Held Accountable for Years of Careless Emission
According to a group of experts, fossil fuel firms should be required to "take back" the carbon dioxide released from their goods, giving them direct accountability for restoring the climate. An Ongoing Discussion. Although it is widely accepted, the idea that the party that causes the pollution should pay for...
Blue hydrogen: How fuel industry's 'fictional substance' can mislead
The number and scale of projects using and making hydrogen, a gas that releases energy when burned without emitting carbon dioxide, is rapidly growing. If its construction goes to plan, a €2.5 billion euros (£2.18 billion British pounds) undersea pipeline will convey “green hydrogen” from Spain to France from 2030.
potatopro.com
Producing fertilizer without carbon emissions
Researchers at ETH Zurich and the Carnegie Institution for Science have shown how nitrogen fertilizer could be produced more sustainably. This is necessary not only to protect the climate, but also to reduce dependence on imported natural gas and to increase food security. And, the production of hydrogen is extremely...
Study: 90% of households would save on energy costs switching to EVs
(The Center Square) – A study from the University of Michigan says more than 90% of vehicle-owning households in the United States would reduce the percentage of income spent on transportation energy if they switched to electric vehicles. However, more than half of the lowest-income U.S. households, or about 8.3 million households, would continue to experience high transportation energy burdens, defined as spending more than 4% of household income on filling the tank or charging up. ...
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
New fuel made of carbon dioxide and water by Porsche in Chile
In a story that has snuck under the radar, the automaker Porsche has invested in a new eFuel made out of carbon dioxide and H20. Gary Gastelu wrote an article at Fox News on Dec. 21, 2022, explaining the new development in creating an alternative fuel that would work in gas-powered engines.
Sand battery: An innovative way to store renewable energy
Polar Night Energy (PNE), a Finnish company, is leading the way in demonstrating that large power storage solutions need not be made using lithium. Instead, the company has turned to a widely available resource: sand. In 2022, the company revealed the world's first sand battery. As the world scales up...
This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout
Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
iheart.com
5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate
Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
Carbon capture startup Climeworks removes CO2 from open air in ‘industry first’
A climate startup claims to have captured carbon dioxide (CO2) from the open air and stored it underground in an industry first.Climeworks AG used direct-air capture technology to pull air from the atmosphere, filter it and bury it in an effort to mitigate human-induced climate change.The Swiss-based startup is selling carbon credits to major carbon-emitting companies like Microsoft in order to offset their emissions.Climeworks chief executive Christoph Gebald told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that it was the first time a company had captured and stored CO2 from open air at a meaningful scale using a third-party verified process.“This...
Washington Examiner
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proposes banning natural gas in all new buildings
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) announced a proposal Tuesday that would make New York the first state to ban natural gas heaters and appliances in new buildings, a new front in the battle over the use of the fossil fuel and its link to certain air pollutants. Hochul used her annual...
Satellites measure emissions from giant coal-fired power plant for the 1st time
Emissions from a fossil fuel-based power plant have been measured from space for the first time.
EPA updates emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles for the first time in 20 years
The new rule can reduce the NOx emissions of heavy-duty vehicles by 48 percent in 2045. DepositPhotosHeavy-duty vehicles contribute about 23 percent of greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.
Energy assistance program: How to apply for up to $4,000 benefits to invest in appliance upgrades
Local health departments will accept applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31, or until the money runs out, whichever occurs first. Through the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration is providing refunds to towns around the United States in an effort to encourage Americans to replace their outdated, environmentally unfriendly household appliances with newer, more energy-efficient models.
Goodyear shows fuel-saving tire with 90% sustainable materials
Goodyear has developed a tire made from 90% sustainable materials that can also save fuel, but it's not destined for production just yet.
freightwaves.com
Biden climate blueprint promotes modal shift away from trucks
A formal strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector prioritizes maritime and rail over trucking to more quickly get to net-zero emissions by 2050. The U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, released Tuesday by the Biden administration, is billed as a “first-of-its-kind” plan to cut GHG emissions...
Futurism
Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel
In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
South Africa plans to welcome Chinese, Russian warships off its coast: reports
South Africa is allowing Chinese and Russian warships to conduct naval exercises off its coast next month, raising concerns that the move could alienate trading partners.
How to choose between gas and electric ranges?
Several variables will determine what kind of stove you install in your house. First and foremost is whether or not you are restricted to a certain gas or electric connection, or if you have the option to switch.
