6 Appliances To Turn Off This Winter To Avoid Higher Bills
Electricity prices have jumped in recent months as inflation endures. Though we always see a spike in costs during the winter due to increased usage of select appliances, this winter could usher in...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
greenbuildingadvisor.com
The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
CNET
Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond Warns Customers, Employees, and Shareholders the Company May Go Out of Business
Analysts suggest operations during the winter holiday season of 2022 may have been the company’s last. Stock is trading at its lowest level since 1993. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:News.Yahoo.com and RetailDive.com.
CNET
Unplug These Home Appliances to Maximize Your Energy and Money Savings
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
RideApart
Harley-Davidson CEO Confirms Company To Go All-Electric In The Future
Over the past few years, Harley-Davidson has been slowly but steadily deepening its electrification measures. The LiveWire was the first production electric bike out of the gate, after years of development. Riding characteristics and performance generated positive feedback, but a lot of people balked at its $30,000 price tag. Still,...
waste360.com
Nearly Half of U.S. Consumers Unaware About EV Battery Recyclability
As the use of technology grows globally, U.S. consumers fail to know how to dispose of their batteries properly. New research from Ascend Elements explores what Americans think about EV technology and its lifecycle. The company asked 1,004 American consumers about their perceptions of electric vehicles. An independent research firm was hired to solicit and collect responses.
NASDAQ
BP Doubles Oil Production From Its Thunder Horse Project
BP plc BP doubled crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, per a report by Reuters. For the first time in more than a year, production at the platform increased to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the production of 100,000 Boe/d last May.
gcaptain.com
Chinese Clean Energy Giant Unveils World’s Largest Wind Turbine
Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. unveiled the world’s largest wind turbine, an offshore behemoth whose more than 140-meter-long blades will sweep across an area larger than nine soccer pitches. The turbine will be able to generate 18 megawatts at peak capacity and produce enough electricity annually to provide...
CNBC
Sweden finds Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals, which could become 'more important than oil and gas'
Swedish mining company LKAB discovered one million metric tons of rare earth oxides, which are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines. CEO Jan Moström said it was good news for Europe, which imports 99% of its rare earth elements from China. In 2022, European Commission President Ursula von...
energyintel.com
Exxon to Start Up Beaumont Expansion
Surging demand has incentivized offshore drillers to target stacked vessels and abandoned newbuilds, but elevated dayrates appear here to stay. As Saudi Aramco ramps up its capital spending, it could face delays caused by a shortage of capacity among EPC contractors. Fri, Jan 13, 2023. Thu, Jan 12, 2023. Thu,...
astaga.com
$93 Million Liquidated In 1 Hour
Knowledge exhibits a considerable amount of shorts have been liquidated within the Bitcoin futures market up to now day as BTC pushes above $19,000. $93 Million Bitcoin Shorts Have been Wiped Out In Just one Hour. As per knowledge from the on-chain analytics agency Glassnode, brief liquidations have spiked up...
Which Country May Soon Become a Global EV Battery Leader?
We’re currently living through a moment in which electric vehicles are becoming more and more widespread. That’s due in part to automakers electrifying more and more of their cars and trucks — and in part due to various governments mandating a changeover around the world. But demand for more electric cars implies something else — a growing demand for the essential components within them, with batteries topping that list.
