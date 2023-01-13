Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It irritates the lining of the intestines, which are the tubes that connect the stomach to the anus. It specifically affects the colon and rectum, the parts of the intestine closest to the anus. This irritation may lead to sores or ulcers.In the United States, UC affects 214 out of 100,000 people. It can develop at any age, but it typically appears in your 30s.Bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, and a sudden urge to have a bowel movement (poop) are the most common symptoms of ulcerative colitis. These symptoms typically...

3 DAYS AGO