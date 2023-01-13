McCaffery on the overtime win over Michigan

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Despite Some Sloppy Play, Michigan Gets Much Needed Conference Win
Michigan didn't play its cleanest game of the year, but a 7-point win over a 12-win Northwestern team is good for the soul.
Michigan Daily
Strong 3-point performance pushes Michigan past Michigan State
After a dominant win over Michigan State, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was asked to comment on her team’s 9-for-20 performance from three-point range. Safe to say, she was pleased. “That’s a pretty good night,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico responded. “I’ll take that any night.”...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center
ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
Michigan hockey learns its lesson, responds in big way vs. Ohio State
ANN ARBOR – Michigan sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich didn’t sleep much Friday night. The sixth-ranked Wolverines were welcomed back from winter break with a 7-2 drubbing at the hands of rival Ohio State. After routinely getting beat to lose pucks, losing one-on-one battles and making uncharacteristic mistakes in...
mgoblue
Michigan Women Dominate at Michigan Invitational
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan women's track and field team won eight field events and commanded the track events, winning seven, as it hosted the Michigan Invitational on Saturday (Jan. 14) at the U-M Indoor Track Building. Aasia Laurencin won the 60-meter hurdles in a time of...
Big Ten Assistant: "Michigan Is The Team In This League Now"
After beating Ohio State two years in a row and winning back to back Big Ten titles, the roads to Indianapolis and the College Football Playoff now run through Ann Arbor.
JUST IN: Huge Piece Of Michigan Offense To Return In 2023
Michigan seems to be getting a lot of good news when it comes to its 2023 roster.
FOX Sports
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in college football | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future at the University of Michigan. Joel elaborated on how he thinks that Harbaugh is trying to improve the program. With the young talent on the team and all the players such as Blake Corum coming back, why is Harbaugh entertaining the idea of leaving? Joel discussed the crossroads he believes Harbaugh is at: his desire to evolve Michigan’s program further along in the sport.
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
msuspartans.com
Capacity Crowd Sees No. 21 Spartans Log Two Top-10 Individual Wins Against No. 3 Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Eleventh-ranked 133-pounder Rayvon Foley and 23rd-ranked 157-pounder Chase Saldate each published individual wins against opponents ranked inside the top-10, but the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines secured a 25-10 dual victory over No. 21 Michigan State wrestling on Friday night. MSU welcomed a crowd of 4,900 fans inside Jenison Field House, matching the facility's capacity for wrestling while setting the highest attendance mark at Michigan State in at least seven years.
MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant prepares for showdown with U-M
MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant has always been loyal to the green and white.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Harbor, Jadyn Davis, Junior visits
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich break down...
saturdaytradition.com
Taylor Upshaw, former Michigan defender, reveals transfer commitment
Taylor Upshaw took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce his new school. Upshaw will be heading out west to join Deion Sanders in Colorado. Upshaw played 4 seasons for the Michigan Wolverines, mostly in a reserve role on the defensive line. Upshaw is just the latest player to join...
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
5 great places to get a midnight snack in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- It’s midnight. Your stomach is grumbling. The fridge is empty. What do you do? Where do you go?. Luckily, Ann Arbor has several late-night options to quiet the nocturnal grumblings of empty stomachs.
Detroit News
Livengood: Duggan wants to clean up Detroit freeways. Have at it, MDOT says
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan may be soon donning an orange vest with a set of trash pickers in his hand along the litter-strewn steep banks of the Lodge Freeway. With the National Football League Draft in Detroit 15 months away, Duggan is on the hunt for litter in the city, of which the city's freeways and service drives have plenty. He also wants the medians along Detroit's freeways to get mowed more than twice a summer.
100 Year Old Family Shop in Detroit Considered the Best Bagels in Michigan
For over 100 years, and four generation, a family owned bagel shop had been turning out the delicious carbs we all love, and now they're getting some big kudos for their efforts. Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the "Best Bagels in Every State" and Detroit founded...
