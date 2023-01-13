ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Sandfort's strong second half leads to Iowa win

By Tom Kakert
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R10k5_0kDP44v900
Photo: Dennis Scheidt

Payton Sandfort went into halftime thinking that he needed to be more aggressive as a scorer. The sophomore wing had scored two points in the first twenty minutes of the game. Then in the final 25 minutes, which included five minutes of overtime, he scored 24 points, including a game tying four point play in the final minute.

After slumping for several weeks, Sandfort appears to be back as a shooter and scorer, but he might be most proud of the defense he played in the second half against Michigan’s top scorers. He met with the media to discuss his big four point play and his circus shot old school three point play in overtime, the defense he played against Jett Howard late in the game, and how he has gotten his offense going once again.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawkeyesports.com

No. 16 HAWKEYES POST 196.575, SETTING NEW SEASON-HIGH SCORE

WEST VALLEY CENTER, Utah – The 16th ranked University of Iowa women’s gymnastics team finished third, scoring a 196.575 to set a new season-high team score in the evening session at The Wasatch Classic on Saturday evening inside the Maverick Center. Iowa finished behind No. 3 California and No. 26 Oregon State but in front of No. 20 Pittsburgh.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland role player ruled out for road trip vs. Iowa

Maryland basketball will be without a player for its matchup with Iowa. The news was reported on by Washington Post’s Emily Giambalvo. After dealing with a sprained ankle earlier this season, Patrick Emilien was seen at warmups on Sunday wearing sweats and a walking boot on his right foot. Emilien averages 2.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.1 assists per game for the Terps.
IOWA CITY, IA
GoPSUsports.com

Lady Lions Suffer Loss at No. 12/No. 9 Iowa

Box Score IOWA CITY, Iowa — Penn State (11-7, 2-5) fell 108-67 at Iowa (14-4, 6-1) in Carver-Hawkeye Arena Saturday afternoon. Freshman Shay Ciezki led the Lady Lions with 20 points, one point shy of her career-high (at then-No. 14/19 Michigan on Jan. 3). Ciezki reached double digits by halftime and combined with Taniyah Thompson for 19 first half points.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa vs. Maryland

Iowa basketball will look to make its winning streak four games as the Hawkeyes will battle Maryland on Sunday, Jan. 15 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes have won three straight games including home victories against Indiana and Michigan, along with a road win over Rutgers. The Terrapins started out the...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Former Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather joins the Swarmcast!

Kaevon Merriweather is going down as one of the biggest leaders in recent Iowa history. From his productive on-field career to his stellar leadership through the 2020 racial disparity allegations, Merriweather is one of the more universally beloved Hawkeyes. The former zero-star recruit joins David Eickholt and the two of them go in-depth about this past season, his leadership and mentality during the 2020 COVID season, Kaevon being 'humbled' in 2019 and much, much more in his hilarious and insightful Swarmcast.
IOWA CITY, IA
US 104.9

No Way These Fast Food Places Are Iowa’s & Iowa State’s Favorites

Apparently, today is the day when all of these ridiculous studies come out that are just insanely incorrect. If you've gone to college or visited your friends in college, you know where you would get late-night drunk food at. 99.9999% of the time it was a fast food chain because it was cheap and tastier AF. A new study shows the Top Public U.S. Colleges' favorite fast-food chain and the two picked for the University of Iowa and Iowa State are 1,000% not true.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Elite Casino Resorts commits $500,000 supporting Swarm Collective & UI Athletics

Elite Casino Resorts announced Thursday that the company will be the exclusive casino gaming partner and first corporate partner pledging a $500,000 leadership contribution. The contribution is part of Elite’s Giving Back Program that makes charitable contributions to local nonprofits, fire departments and law enforcement agencies. The Swarm Collective...
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

‘Big’ Jack Campbell meets ‘little’ Jack Campbell

Teresa Campbell is a lifelong Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She didn’t attend the university, but her mother Norma graduated from Iowa in 1953. Watching the black and gold on Saturdays was a normal occurrence growing up. But, in her many years of watching Hawkeye football, the last few have been quite different. That’s because her 5-year-old […]
IOWA CITY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Proposed pipeline's impact on North Iowa

Dozens of Iowa counties will be affected if three carbon-capture pipelines are built, and that includes North Iowa. A portion of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would run directly east to west from Chickasaw County all the way to the state's western border. Navigator LLC and Wolfe Carbon Solutions also...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KIMT

More roundabouts planned for Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — As roundabouts have become more mainstream in American city planning and road design, Cedar Rapids is planning to almost double their number in the city by the end of 2024. Currently, Iowa’s second-largest city has 12 roundabouts. The city began its roundabout journey in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
electrek.co

This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete

An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

King’s Material worker shares story

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For a man who nearly lost his life, he’s become a medical miracle. Derek Oldfather, 31-year-old, was identified as the man stuck in a conveyor belt at King’s Material last month, has now returned home from the hospital in good spirits. “She’s like it’s...
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors

If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday

A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

I-80 head on collision kills driver in Cedar County

Cedar County — One person is dead after a wrong way driver caused two vehicles to crash head-on near the Durant exit on I-80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report states that at approximately 3:08a.m. Saturday morning, a Honda vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane near mile marker 277.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Oxford man accused of burglarizing North Liberty home

An Oxford man has been taken into custody after an alleged New Year’s Day burglary of a North Liberty residence. Police say 58-year-old Jimmy Frees of Johnson Iowa Road Northwest entered a James Avenue property sometime before noon on January 1st and took several items, including a chest, cabinet, several stuffed animals and an aluminum trailer.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
97K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy