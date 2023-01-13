Sandfort's strong second half leads to Iowa win

Photo: Dennis Scheidt

Payton Sandfort went into halftime thinking that he needed to be more aggressive as a scorer. The sophomore wing had scored two points in the first twenty minutes of the game. Then in the final 25 minutes, which included five minutes of overtime, he scored 24 points, including a game tying four point play in the final minute.

After slumping for several weeks, Sandfort appears to be back as a shooter and scorer, but he might be most proud of the defense he played in the second half against Michigan’s top scorers. He met with the media to discuss his big four point play and his circus shot old school three point play in overtime, the defense he played against Jett Howard late in the game, and how he has gotten his offense going once again.