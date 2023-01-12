ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis competitors won 10 of 12 events as the Billikens breezed past Butler 160-61 Sunday afternoon at Simon Rec Center. Carly McKeon and Emily Leonard led the Billikens with two victories apiece. McKeon won the 100 free (54.04) and 200 free (1:55.99), while Leonard captured the 500 free (5:08.24) and 1000 free (10:30.34). Both swimmers were part of SLU's winning 400 free relay team (3:35.05) that also included Sophie Kishish and Elena Escalante.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO