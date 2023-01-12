ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

MBB Preview: Billikens Face Ramblers in Chicago

Game No. 19 Saint Louis (12-6, 4-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago (6-11, 0-5 A-10) Date // Time Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 // 6 p.m. CT. Location Chicago, Ill. (Gentile Arena) Radio KMOX 1120 AM (Bob Ramsey, Earl Austin Jr.) TV CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz, Avery Johnson) Live Stats StatBroadcast.
Billiken Women Defeat Butler

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis competitors won 10 of 12 events as the Billikens breezed past Butler 160-61 Sunday afternoon at Simon Rec Center. Carly McKeon and Emily Leonard led the Billikens with two victories apiece. McKeon won the 100 free (54.04) and 200 free (1:55.99), while Leonard captured the 500 free (5:08.24) and 1000 free (10:30.34). Both swimmers were part of SLU's winning 400 free relay team (3:35.05) that also included Sophie Kishish and Elena Escalante.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

