Hadhramout Commercial Bank opts for ICS Banks core banking system
A new bank in Yemen, Hadhramout Commercial Bank (HCB), has selected the ICS Banks core banking system from regional banking tech vendor ICS Financial Systems (ICSFS). The bank will provide commercial, retail, investment, corporate, digital, and private banking products and services underpinned by the ICS Banks platform. “As a new...
One more thing – financial services, tech & human intersection
She discusses how fintech can promote change and innovation to create a more fair and inclusive system globally and shape a better future for all humankind. Financial services can play a more crucial role in lifting people out of poverty and help break the cycle of inequality, and with focus and intention, more inclusive economic growth can finally be within reach.
2023: the final countdown for incumbents versus challengers
Incumbents versus challengers. It’s a well-worn narrative that has dominated the entire fintech sector for years, particularly when it comes to banking. The likes of Revolut, N26 and Starling continue to chip away at the big institutions’ market share, and some challengers have even begun reporting profits for the first time ever.
Pagaya buys Darwin Homes to capitalise on rental market
New York-based AI and data-led fintech company Pagaya has acquired proptech Darwin Homes for an undisclosed sum. Targeting the single-family rental (SFR) market, Pagaya intends to merge its AI tech and data network with Darwin’s software, operations and mobile app in order to create a “tech-forward” real estate platform that benefits residents, investors and service operators.
