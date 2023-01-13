ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Sweeps Butler in Season Opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's tennis swept Butler, 4-0, in their season opener at the IU Tennis Center on Monday morning. Indiana started off strong in the doubles matches picking up two wins. Lara Schneider and Saby Nihalani's win in No. 1 doubles along with the No. 2 duo Staiculescu and Hu put the Hoosiers up, 1-0.
Indiana Beats Bellarmine, 4-0

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's tennis beats Bellarmine, 4-0, in their second match of the season at the IU Tennis Center on Monday evening. Indiana's No. 1 doubles Lara Schneider and Saby Nihalani d the doubles point with a 6-0 victory. Alexandra Staiculescu and Rose Hu (IU) would clinch the point in the No. 3 doubles defeating Bellarmine, 6-1.
Postgame Notes vs. No. 18/18 Wisconsin

• Indiana (11-6, 2-4) defeated No. 18/18 Wisconsin (11-5, 3-3), 63-45, on Saturday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. • The win was Indiana's second victory over a ranked opponent this season, the first was a 77-65 win over No. 18/15 North Carolina. • This was Indiana's margin of victory...
Hoosier Turnaround Starts with Veteran Leadership

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's basketball freefall continues, frustration builds, and questions come faster than opponents' relentless three-point-shooting onslaughts, none bigger than this:. How can the Hoosiers (10-6 overall, 1-4 in the Big Ten) reverse their slide from top-10 glory to unranked misery?. Work harder, junior guard Trey Galloway says.
Big Second Half Leads Hoosiers Past Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana found its defense Saturday afternoon. Junior forward Jordan Geronimo played to his potential. That the 63-45 win came against No. 18 Wisconsin, a program that had dominated the series throughout the 21st Century, that the Hoosiers (11-6 overall, 2-4 in the Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak and restored momentum they desperately needed, made it all the sweeter.
IU Men’s Tennis Takes Care of Toledo

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Despite playing two matches in a day, Indiana Men's Tennis didn't look fazed in the slightest. Following Indiana's 4-1 win earlier in the day over Dayton, the Hoosiers provided a 4-1 encore victory over Toledo in a Sunday afternoon match at the IU Tennis Center.
Spring Sessions: Jaylin Lucas

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After a breakout freshman season that included multiple All-America honors, running back/return specialist Jaylin Lucas spoke with the media on Saturday (January 14) inside Assembly Hall. Below is a partial transcript of the press conference, while video of the full media session can be in the...
