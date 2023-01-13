Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Sweeps Butler in Season Opener
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's tennis swept Butler, 4-0, in their season opener at the IU Tennis Center on Monday morning. Indiana started off strong in the doubles matches picking up two wins. Lara Schneider and Saby Nihalani's win in No. 1 doubles along with the No. 2 duo Staiculescu and Hu put the Hoosiers up, 1-0.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 6/6 Indiana Takes Care Of Wisconsin In Front Of Record Crowd, 93-56
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 6/6 Indiana used fuel from a record crowd as it cruised past Wisconsin, 93-56, on Sunday afternoon inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. A regular season record of 10,422 were in attendance to see the victory, just second overall to the 2018 WNIT Championship. KEY MOMENTS.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Beats Bellarmine, 4-0
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's tennis beats Bellarmine, 4-0, in their second match of the season at the IU Tennis Center on Monday evening. Indiana's No. 1 doubles Lara Schneider and Saby Nihalani d the doubles point with a 6-0 victory. Alexandra Staiculescu and Rose Hu (IU) would clinch the point in the No. 3 doubles defeating Bellarmine, 6-1.
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes vs. No. 18/18 Wisconsin
• Indiana (11-6, 2-4) defeated No. 18/18 Wisconsin (11-5, 3-3), 63-45, on Saturday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. • The win was Indiana's second victory over a ranked opponent this season, the first was a 77-65 win over No. 18/15 North Carolina. • This was Indiana's margin of victory...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosier Turnaround Starts with Veteran Leadership
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's basketball freefall continues, frustration builds, and questions come faster than opponents' relentless three-point-shooting onslaughts, none bigger than this:. How can the Hoosiers (10-6 overall, 1-4 in the Big Ten) reverse their slide from top-10 glory to unranked misery?. Work harder, junior guard Trey Galloway says.
iuhoosiers.com
Big Second Half Leads Hoosiers Past Wisconsin
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana found its defense Saturday afternoon. Junior forward Jordan Geronimo played to his potential. That the 63-45 win came against No. 18 Wisconsin, a program that had dominated the series throughout the 21st Century, that the Hoosiers (11-6 overall, 2-4 in the Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak and restored momentum they desperately needed, made it all the sweeter.
iuhoosiers.com
IU Men’s Tennis Takes Care of Toledo
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Despite playing two matches in a day, Indiana Men's Tennis didn't look fazed in the slightest. Following Indiana's 4-1 win earlier in the day over Dayton, the Hoosiers provided a 4-1 encore victory over Toledo in a Sunday afternoon match at the IU Tennis Center.
iuhoosiers.com
Gebhardt, Marshall Join Sub-4 Minute Mile Club on Successful Second Day at Commodore Challenge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Behind productive afternoons from Jenna Barker, Mahogany Jenkins, Jake Gebhardt and Jayden Ulrich, the Indiana Track and Field teams claimed eight event titles on the final day of the Commodore Challenge. The first full weekend of the 2023 season featured 43 personal bests across both day of...
iuhoosiers.com
Spring Sessions: Jaylin Lucas
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After a breakout freshman season that included multiple All-America honors, running back/return specialist Jaylin Lucas spoke with the media on Saturday (January 14) inside Assembly Hall. Below is a partial transcript of the press conference, while video of the full media session can be in the...
