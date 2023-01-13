Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
South Bay Reservoirs Reach Their Limits After Weeks of Rain
South Bay reservoirs are spilling over from the constant rain and, now, runoff — a rare sight generating both concern and excitement. At the Lexington Reservoir near Los Gatos, crowds gathered Monday to see what was happening, while maybe worrying a little bit about what’s next. The water...
californiapublic.com
CHP Searching for Driver After Man Found Dead Alongside Hwy. 4 in Concord
The death of a man in the East Bay may be linked to a hit-and-run collision, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. Damond Lazenby’s body was found Jan. 7 alongside Highway 4 in Concord after the 19 year old was reported missing. “It appears Lazenby was struck by a...
californiapublic.com
Day Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Comes With Call to Action in Oakland
Community members in Oakland spent the day Monday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy all over the city. For a local activist group, the day of remembrance came with a call to action. “Let’s continue to do the work Dr. Martin Luther King did and keep his dream...
