californiapublic.com

Authorities Name Man in Killing of Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy

The suspect in the fatal shooting of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was identified Saturday as Jesse Navarro, a 42-year-old Lake Elsinore resident. Navarro was shot by one or more deputies and remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday, according to the sheriff’s department. Calhoun, 30, who had...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
californiapublic.com

Woman Airlifted from Laguna Hills Creek

Orange County firefighters rescued a woman who was hanging onto a tree on Saturday in a Laguna Hills creek with rapidly moving water. Swift water rescue teams were mobilized at 3:28 p.m. to the 24400 block of Christina Court, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen told City News Service.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
californiapublic.com

Potholes Caused By Storms Leave Drivers Looking for Repairs

LA’s Bureau of Street Services is working to fill potholes that were caused by all the rainfall last week. Filled in but already breaking apart from the weekend storm. The city says last week alone they got 1,542 calls about potholes. Jan 13. Jan 4. Of those more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiapublic.com

Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday

The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

