Jackson, MS

darkhorsepressnow.com

JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase in Jackson resulted in multiple people facing felony charges Monday night. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Capitol Police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, a vehicle did not cooperate and attempted to flee, resulting in a police chase.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Magee PD Arrest Report 1/9-1/16, 2023

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed one felony conspiracy charges for the week of January 9-16, 2023. Kayla Marie Autum 287 Coxs Road, Braxton, MS. 39044. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
MAGEE, MS
WLBT

One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Cook Out at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Second victim dies after gas station shooting in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The second victim who died was identified by Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart as 32-year-old Christopher Oliver. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people who were shot at a gas station in Jackson on Wednesday have since died from their injuries. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Brandon man pretending to be a minor arrested for online solicitation

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man was arrested for online solicitation on Sunday. The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an adult chatting online with what he believed to be a child. CPSO says Adrian Scott Taylor, 50, was using a false name and age-regressed...
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

One injured, others wanted after officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is injured and others are wanted after an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jackson on Sunday, January 15. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Jackson police responded to a call about an armed robbery around 4:00 a.m. near 2603 Highway 80. At the scene, DPS […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Asam Hotel warrants led to three people being arrested

Three people were arrested for outstanding warrants on Friday at Asam Hotel. Just after 9:00 a.m. on Friday morning, a special unit with the Vicksburg Police Department executed warrants on a room at the Asam Hotel. Three people were taken into custody for those warrants. One of them resisted arrest...
VICKSBURG, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

One Person Dead After Head-On Collision In Rankin County

On Friday January 13, at approximately 7:20 p.m., the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department was called to a head-on collision with serious injuries. The wreck happened on Greenfield Road near the intersection of Highway 468 near Whitfield. Rankin County Deputies, Rankin EOC, Pafford Ambulance and Aircare all responded to the...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Velma Jackson senior killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a single-car crash in Madison County on Sunday, January 15. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the accident happened on Loring Road. According to Breeland, the vehicle rolled over. The 18-year-old male, who was identified as Byron Perry, died in result of the crash. The Madison […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation

A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Suspected human remains found near Steele Bayou

Early Monday morning, possible human remains were reported in an area near Steele Bayou. At around 7:45 a.m., a hunter stumbled across a suspicious item believed to have been attached to human remains. Initially, the call came into Warren County. Warren County authorities responded and determined the item in question...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed in separate Jackson homicides on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate homicides that happened Wednesday evening. The first homicide happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 in the 3000 block of Charleston Drive. Officer Sam Brown said police and the U.S. Marshals task force responded to the home after receiving a call about a […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Hard-headed and Rude Trespassers Friday in Leake

9:21 a.m. – Carthage Police were requested at a residence on Old Canton Rd to remove a man from the property who had been told several times to leave. 1:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from Madden Country Store on Hwy 488 about a trespasser who had been on the property and made rude gestures.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS

