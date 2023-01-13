Read full article on original website
Hearing aid use linked to lower dementia prevalence, study finds
Moderate-to-severe hearing loss is linked to higher dementia rates in seniors, while correcting this loss is associated with a lower prevalence of dementia, investigators say. The findings come from a U.S. population study sample of more than 2,400 Medicare beneficiaries, about half of whom were over age 80. Dementia rates among participants with moderate-to-severe hearing loss were 61% higher than in participants with normal hearing, the data showed. Among those with hearing loss, hearing aid use was linked to 32% lower prevalence of dementia.
Listen up: Lockdown study reveals music’s role in modulating chronic stress
The simple addition of music to daily life may lead to better health outcomes in times of chronic stress, such as enforced isolation during the pandemic. That’s according to an app study conducted between April 1 and May 8, 2020, which asked participants in Austria and Italy to provide data about their experiences while their countries were on strict lockdown.
All The News That's Fit: Presidential poisoning, lukewarm coffee and cloned calves
This week in health news, from UC San Diego's Scott LaFee
