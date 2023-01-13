Moderate-to-severe hearing loss is linked to higher dementia rates in seniors, while correcting this loss is associated with a lower prevalence of dementia, investigators say. The findings come from a U.S. population study sample of more than 2,400 Medicare beneficiaries, about half of whom were over age 80. Dementia rates among participants with moderate-to-severe hearing loss were 61% higher than in participants with normal hearing, the data showed. Among those with hearing loss, hearing aid use was linked to 32% lower prevalence of dementia.

