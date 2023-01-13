Read full article on original website
Oregon State Beavers fall 79-67 to sharp-shooting Washington Huskies in women’s basketball
Was Sunday rock bottom for the Oregon State Beavers women’s basketball team?. Of course not. It can get worse. But it sure had that appearance as the Washington Huskies beat the Beavers in every way possible for three quarters on the way to a dominant 79-67 win at Gill Coliseum.
Oregon women’s basketball falls in overtime after back-and-forth battle with Washington State
In the end, the Oregon Ducks’ lack of size came back to bite them. The Ducks blew a 10-point lead in the third quarter, erased a 14-point deficit with 4:15 left and appeared to have the game won in regulation before succumbing in overtime to Washington State, 85-84, Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.
N’Faly Dante, Jermaine Couisnard lead Oregon men’s basketball to redemption in upset of No. 9 Arizona
The tone was set by N’Faly Dante in the opening minute. The Oregon center threw down a dunk, stole a pass and then the 6-foot-11 Dante followed with a thunderous posterizing jam over Arizona’s Kerr Kriisa that brought the crowd of 7,970 at Matthew Knight Arena to its feet.
Oregon State shows progress this week despite home court losses to Arizona State, Arizona
Oregon State left Gill Coliseum this week with a pair of men’s basketball losses to the Arizona schools. In the standings, it’s a step backward. For the Beavers program, it was at least a baby step forward.
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon
Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 87-68 win over Arizona
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s game between Oregon and No. 9 Arizona. The Ducks won 87-68. The Ducks (10-8, 4-3 Pac-12) got their best win of the season. The Wildcats (15-3, 4-3) fell for the sixth straight time in Eugene. Oregon was a 4-point underdog,...
Oregon women’s basketball drops 2 spots in AP poll after split with Washington schools
The Oregon Ducks dropped dropped two spots poll after splitting two games against the Washington schools. The Ducks (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) are ranked No. 23 with 75 points in the AP poll after beating Washington and losing to Washington State in overtime. That’s down from No. 21 with 144 points last week.
Look: College Basketball's 'Dunk Of The Year' Is Going Viral
Oregon basketball star N'Faly Dante delivered one of the best college basketball dunks of the year on Saturday night. Jumping the lane and stealing a pass at halfcourt, Dante took it all the way to the rack for a massive, one-handed poster on Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa. Take a look at the ...
Former UW Linebacker Daniel Heimuli Will Transfer to Arizona
The defender left Montlake after receiving an indefinite suspension.
Arizona State holds off last-minute Oregon State rally, pulls out a 74-69 men’s basketball win
Arizona State rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit, then had to diffuse an Oregon State comeback as the Sun Devils escaped with a 74-69 win Saturday afternoon in Gill Coliseum. The Sun Devils, trailing 32-16 with five minutes left in the first half, caused the Beavers to melt down with...
Oregon State’s young defense has become ordinary. Is there enough season left to improve?
News around the NCAA transfer portal is usually about who’s coming and who’s going. Less attention is paid to the impact. This season, it’s having a sizable affect on the defense for the Oregon Beavers women’s basketball team.
Oregon State gets a verbal commitment from JC cornerback Tyrice Ivy Jr.
Oregon State added to its defensive back depth Saturday when College of San Mateo cornerback Tyrice Ivy Jr. committed to the Beavers. Ivy, rated as a 3-star JC prospect by 247 Sports, had an offer from Wyoming as well as several FCS schools.
Oregon State forward Timea Gardiner, one of nation’s top 2022 recruits, makes her college debut Friday
The long-awaited college debut of Oregon State freshman standout Timea Gardiner is expected to take place Friday night against Washington State in Gill Coliseum. The 6-foot-3 Gardiner is one of the most heralded recruits in OSU women’s basketball history. Gardiner, from Utah, was listed by many recruiting services as a 5-star prospect, and ranked No. 6 nationally for the 2022 class by ESPNW. Gardiner picked Oregon State over UCLA and Stanford when she decided on a college in March of 2021.
Taya Hanson saves Oregon women’s basketball from disaster against Washington
Taya Hanson is new to the Oregon-Washington rivalry, but her first appearance will be remembered on both sides. With the No. 21 Ducks up by three with under 30 seconds to go against the rebuilding Huskies, Te-Hina Paopao (16 points, five assists) passed the ball to Hanson. With the shot clock winding down, the Arizona State transfer drilled a three, one of her four on the night, to keep Oregon’s hopes of a top four finish in th Pac-12 and top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament alive.
Oregon Ducks hiring Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton to defensive staff, per report
The Oregon Ducks are adding a sitting defensive coordinator to the football coaching staff. Chris Hampton, who spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator at Tulane, is joining Dan Lanning’s staff, according to report from ESPN. Hampton, who reportedly was a candidate for the defensive coordinator position at...
Wrestling: Newberg, Mountain View and Thurston girls the big winners in the Oregon Classic
Two-time reigning Class 6A wrestling team champion Newberg has made it clear that it is still the team to beat in Oregon’s largest classification with a 40-31 win over West Linn to take first place in the Oregon Classic Saturday in Redmond. Newberg opened the dual with five straight...
KGW
Tracking down Oregon truffles with man's best friend
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week we're heading on a hunting trip with “man’s best friend” who has the keenest sense of smell for finding underground treasure just under the forest duff — it’s an Oregon truffle hunt. Kris Jacobsen is a professional dog trainer...
Oregon lawmakers set to begin session focused on housing, homelessness, semiconductors, behavioral health and education
Oregon lawmakers will return to Salem on Tuesday to begin a nearly six-month session that Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Tina Kotek hope will set the state on a path to build more housing, reduce homelessness, boost the semiconductor industry and improve mental health and addiction services. Lawmakers will also...
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Oregonian
