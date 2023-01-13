ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

azdesertswarm.com

What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon

Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
TUCSON, AZ
The Spun

Look: College Basketball's 'Dunk Of The Year' Is Going Viral

Oregon basketball star N'Faly Dante delivered one of the best college basketball dunks of the year on Saturday night. Jumping the lane and stealing a pass at halfcourt, Dante took it all the way to the rack for a massive, one-handed poster on Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa. Take a look at the ...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State forward Timea Gardiner, one of nation’s top 2022 recruits, makes her college debut Friday

The long-awaited college debut of Oregon State freshman standout Timea Gardiner is expected to take place Friday night against Washington State in Gill Coliseum. The 6-foot-3 Gardiner is one of the most heralded recruits in OSU women’s basketball history. Gardiner, from Utah, was listed by many recruiting services as a 5-star prospect, and ranked No. 6 nationally for the 2022 class by ESPNW. Gardiner picked Oregon State over UCLA and Stanford when she decided on a college in March of 2021.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Taya Hanson saves Oregon women’s basketball from disaster against Washington

Taya Hanson is new to the Oregon-Washington rivalry, but her first appearance will be remembered on both sides. With the No. 21 Ducks up by three with under 30 seconds to go against the rebuilding Huskies, Te-Hina Paopao (16 points, five assists) passed the ball to Hanson. With the shot clock winding down, the Arizona State transfer drilled a three, one of her four on the night, to keep Oregon’s hopes of a top four finish in th Pac-12 and top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament alive.
EUGENE, OR
KGW

Tracking down Oregon truffles with man's best friend

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week we're heading on a hunting trip with “man’s best friend” who has the keenest sense of smell for finding underground treasure just under the forest duff — it’s an Oregon truffle hunt. Kris Jacobsen is a professional dog trainer...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park

Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
ALBANY, OR
