Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
KoRn launches makeup inspired by album that had ‘Freak On A Leash’
KoRn has announced they are teaming up Hipdot, a cosmetic store, to release a makeup palette inspired by the hit album ‘Follow The Leader’ that featured hit songs such as ‘Freak on A Leash and ‘Got The Life.’ KoRn says the palette consists of 8 amazing “tracks” of various, pigmented textures. The collection is vegan, free of […]
Tony Hawk brings 'Superman' full circle for performance with Goldfinger
Hardcore gamers will remember the soundtracks that the ‘Tony Hawk Pro Skater’ video game series brought to bedrooms and family rooms worldwide and Cali Ska-Punks Goldfinger who were a major part of the hype with their 1996 single “Superman.”
