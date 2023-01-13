Read full article on original website
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
seaislenews.com
“Sand Harvesting” to Help Repair Some of Sea Isle’s Eroded Beaches
Mother Nature and Sea Isle City’s Public Works Department will combine forces to repair some of the severely eroded beaches and dunes that were damaged by a series of storms in recent months. Mayor Leonard Desiderio said Public Works crews will begin a process known as “sand harvesting” in...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Canalside Bait and Tackle Shop in North Wildwood for Sale $3,250,000
Unique opportunity for the entrepreneur looking for waterfront property located at 1710 Delaware Avenue, North Wildwood NJ. Currently it is a bait and tackle shop that sells live Crabs. The property does have a working kitchen, Dock with 9 boat slips and a second floor 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath apartment. The Property has the potential to become a destination restaurant or live up stairs and enjoy the salt life while running your business out of the first floor..
Whale found in Brigantine was struck by a marine vessel, researchers say
BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Thursday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey.The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a release on Sunday the dead whale was most likely hit by a marine vessel of some kind.Researchers say the whale was in good health before the collision. The center said these are preliminary findings and more thorough research will be done in the next few weeks. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber...
gcaptain.com
Coast Guard Rescues 7 From Disabled, Adrift Tug
BALTIMORE, Md. – The Coast Guard rescued seven people Saturday from a disabled, adrift tug towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City. A crew member aboard the tug Legacy notified watch standers at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday that while towing a 290-foot barge from New Jersey, to Guyana, a 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and fouled their starboard propeller. The vessel continued to make way on one engine when the tow line snapped. The crew attempted to regain tow of the barge at which time the line became tangled in the port propeller immobilizing the vessel.
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Would you buy half of this house in Ocean City, NJ for $8M?
How far does $8 million take you in Ocean City if you want a beachfront view? In this case, only half a house. Well, if you've got that kind of scratch in the bank and the idea of a 6 bed, 6.5 bath condo with a view of the ocean tickles your fancy, half of THIS house may be worth the splurge.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Skylark Motel for Sale in Wildwood NJ for 3,499,000
Skylark Motel with 34 units with Pool, coffee shop and office on a large lot with storage. Most bathrooms were updated.Only 1 short block to beach and boardwalk. There is approximately 35 parking spots. appointment necessary. See the listing here> Wildwood Property For Sale: 3917 Atlantic, Wildwood, NJ 08260 |...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Aruba Motel in North Wildwood for Sale $2,595,000
North Wildwood Aruba Motel located at 2100 Surf Ave with 24 Units, Office. Property has Bran NEW Pool with fencing, New Windows, New Flooring, New Washer, Dryer, Some new Furnishings, New Beds, Gecko Roof, Renovated New Coffee Shop with New Sinks, Ansul Hood System, hot water, Sinks, etc. The Property consists of 4- 2 Room Suites, and 2 2-Room Efficiencies, 7 – 1 Room Efficiencies, and 11 motel rooms,. Owners quarters is 2- Room including the office. There is a outside sun deck with approximately 19 parking spots. Coffee Shop leased with multi years left. 48 hr Appointment necessary..
This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
watchthetramcarplease.com
4 Stores on the Wildwood Boardwalk for Sale 1,150,000
Here is a great opportunity to own 4 stores on the Wildwood Boardwalk! Located at 5200 Boardwalk in Wildwood, NJ. History shows that these do not come up for sale that often. STOP leasing and BUY!!!! The property offered consists of 4 individual commercial condo units (Unit 11 is an end unit), located ground level at the “Shops at Ocean Towers”. The current owner has been operating the location as Castle Casino Arcade for the last 25+ years with much success. Endless ideas for a boardwalk business, especially for a commercial property of this size (estimated at 3,700 square ft.). The equipment and business are not included with the sale, however the owner is open to negotiation.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Casa Del Sol Motel for Sale in Wildwood NJ for 2,995,000
BEACH BLOCK…20 STEPS TO BEACH AND BOARDWALK…CASA DEL SOL MOTEL WITH 22 UNITS… Consisting of 4 one-bedroom Efficiencies, and 18 one- Room Motel Units. Bathrooms have new tile…New Hot Water Heater, Pool and Outside deck area for BBQ grills…. appointment necessary…. See the listing here>...
watchthetramcarplease.com
The Oceanic Motel and the Barefoot Bar for Sale 9,995,000 in Wildwood, NJ
The Oceanic Motel and the Barefoot Bar located directly across from the Wildwood Convention Center, beach and boardwalk. Unobstructed views of the beach and boards is what makes this famous Wildwood hotel such an Icon at the shore. The motel portion boasts 70 units consisting of efficiency units up to 2 bedroom units. 30 units have kitchens. There are two bars on the property, one is a swim up bar, the only one on the island. This outside bar features plenty of patio space as well as a bandshell for entertainment. The inside bar boasts plenty of seating as well as food service and also plenty of room for entertainment. This sale includes a Broad C liquor license as well as additional 120×100 parking lot on Burke Avenue for bus parking, etc. Income and expense information available to qualified buyers and non-disclosure statement. Owner is a licensed New Jersey Real Estate Broker.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Targets Rowdy Teens Using New Strategy
Ocean City will try to rein in groups of rowdy teenagers that have been disrupting the vital summer tourism season two years in a row by giving police more power to take juveniles into custody. City Council gave final approval Thursday night to a new ordinance that will classify a...
Pathology samples taken from whale beached in Atlantic County
BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Friday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber samples for pathology purposes.The Department of Environmental Protection, Fish and Wildlife and Marine Mammal Stranding Center all responded to the scene.This is the third beached whale in Atlantic County within a month. On Dec. 23, a whale washed ashore on the beach near the Tropicana casino and just last week, a whale was found near Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.Additionally, not too far from Atlantic County, in Cape May County, a 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore last month.New Jersey's Gov. Phil Murphy (D) spoke after lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels called for a temporary pause in ocean floor preparation work for offshore wind projects.New Jersey Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew demanded to halt "any activity moving forward until research disclosed the impacts these projects would have on our environment and the impacts on the fishing industry."
This Little Beach Town Voted The Absolute Coolest In New Jersey
This, according to some experts is the coolest beach town along the Jersey Shore, but between you and I I'm not totally convinced!. Now, I think it goes without saying that most beach towns are cool in and of themselves. When you go to the beach you're escaping the hustle...
Fire destroys home in Willingboro, New Jersey
The fire became so intense, firefighters had to retreat from the building.
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
Years Later, Shoprite in Somers Point Is Still Doing This To Me
I'm a regular Shoprite customer, but they keep doing this to me over and over again!. I usually shop at their Somers Point store, but I have found similar happenings going on at other Shoprite locations. If I go to the deli and order meats and/or cheeses it happens every...
Jersey Shore residents report loud, sustained rumbling
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
watchthetramcarplease.com
North Wildwood Bar for Sale 4.2 Million
Rare opportunity to own this well established neighborhood bar and restaurant! The Salty Mermaid is located on the corner of Delaware and 26th Avenue in North Wildwood. The Salty Mermaid offers large dining areas that includes indoor and outdoor seating. Inside boasts a fun and festive decor with a large bar area with the bar having 19 bar stools, a large 28 seat high top table area along with 58 seat restaurant. The inviting customer friendly covered outdoor area offers an 18 seat walk up bar as well as additional seating on the spacious deck with high ceilings, beautiful ceiling fans and light fixtures. This is not your run of the mill outdoor bar. The kitchen is large and extremely well kept with several work areas. One look at The Salty Mermaid and you’ll understand why it’s such a popular spot! The Salty Mermaid features a neat and pristine 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a front porch and small back yard and driveway. This sale also includes 229 W 26th Avenue which is deeded separately but included in this sale. This spacious single family home has been completely remodeled and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen with new stainless steel appliances that overlooks the living and dining area. The spacious main bedroom has sliders to a large covered porch. The Salty Mermaid and the accompanying properties have been lovingly maintained and is being sold in turn key condition.
