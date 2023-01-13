ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WUSA

Austin Butler Attends 2023 Critics Choice Awards After Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Austin Butler is stepping out amid tragedy. The 31-year-old Elvis star attended the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, just days after Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54. The actor, who previously said his heart was "completely shattered" in the wake of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter's death, walked the red carpet with director Baz Luhrmann and costume designer Catherine Martin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Reacts To Speculation About Her Love Life Amidst Chase Stokes Dating Rumors

Kelsea Ballerini caught wind of a post about her on DeuxMoi’s Instagram account on Jan. 16, and she just couldn’t help but respond. The singer took to TikTok and shared a screenshot of the post, which speculated about who she was dating. Kelsea was recently linked to Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, and the DeuxMoi post featured fans voting on whether or not they thought the romance was serious or just casual. The anonymous Instagram poster also included another tip she received about Kelsea, which is what really seemed to set the singer off.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil

Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
WUSA

Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90

Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WUSA

Brendan Fraser Delivers Tearful, Powerful Acceptance Speech at Critics Choice Awards

Brendan Fraser fought back tears on Sunday night as he accepted the award for Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards. Fraser won for his performance as Charlie in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. The role was widely regarded as a triumphant comeback for Fraser, who effectively left Hollywood in 2018 after sharing that Philip Berk, former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had groped and assaulted him in 2003.

