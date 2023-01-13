Read full article on original website
New design guidelines are in effect for the City of CummingJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu templeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged murder/suicide of a father and daughterJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Remembering the FoCo Sheriff’s Deputies murdered decades agoJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Update: Boil Water Advisory lifted in CummingMichelle HallCumming, GA
Monroe Local News
Canaan Mull, of Monroe, named to UNG’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List
DAHLONEGA, GA (01/11/2023)– Canaan Mull, of Monroe, made the fall 2022 Dean’s List at the University of Georgia. Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than a B.
dawgnation.com
Championship celebration shows impact Vince Dooley still has for Georgia
Rest in peace Devin Willock. Rest in peace, Chandler Lecroy. We at DawgNation extend the DEEPEST sympathies to their families, loved ones and the entire Georgia football and University of Georgia community today. Impact of Vince Dooley still very apparent on Georgia football program. Even if Vince Dooley wasn’t physically...
Monroe Local News
Kaitlyn Levin, of Loganville, initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa
LEXINGTON, VA (01/13/2023)– Kaitlyn Levin, a native of Loganville, was recently initiated into the University of Maryland, College Park Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores,...
Former high school classmate, now GA Tech football player remembers UGA player killed in crash
ATLANTA, Ga. — Less than 24 hours after the tragic crash that killed a UGA football player and staff member, Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke with a friend who told her the player will be missed. On Sunday, Athens-Clarke police confirmed the victims as 20-year-old Devin Willock, an...
College Football World Stands With Georgia in Following Tragedy
In wake of the tragedy that has struck the University of Georgia. College Football fans have reminded us, some things are bigger than sports
dawgnation.com
Former tight end Brett Seither reportedly transferring to Georgia football rival
Brett Seither was the first Georgia player to enter the transfer portal after the Bulldogs won their second-straight national championship and he appears to be the first to have found a new home. In going to Georgia Tech, Seither will team up with former Georgia analyst Buster Faulkner, who is...
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia Athletic Association issues statement on deaths of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
Georgia is mourning the loss of OL Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on Sunday morning after they were killed in a single-car accident. Willock had played in 13 games for the Bulldogs in 2022 and made 2 starts at right guard. He was a member of the Bulldogs’ 2020 recruiting class. Willock was 20 years old. LeCroy was 24.
UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A
The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
Georgia football player cards becoming a hot commodity
ATHENS, Ga. — At his shop in Loganville, Joe Davis has 10 million sports cards. But some cards were impossible to come by. “We get asked that ever year. Unfortunately, there’s very few cards made of active players,” Davis says. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Georgia coach Kirby Smart responds after death of player, staffer
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident early Sunday morning, the school announced, and now head football coach Kirby Smart has responded to the tragedy. "We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler ...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Eric Wilson, 61, of Loganville
Eric Wilson, age 61 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.
austinnews.net
Top Georgia Builder, Patrick Malloy Communities, Offers a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2023 / Patrick Malloy Communities (PMC) announces that they are offering a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate on inventory homes in five of their metro Atlanta award-winning communities. The Federal Reserve announced recently that they don't anticipate lowering interest rates in 2023, making...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville City Schools says community response to armed guards has been positive
The Gainesville City School System implemented Armed Guards on all of its campuses in October 2022 to help promote student safety. It’s been almost four months since that decision went into effect. AccessWDUN recently spoke with both Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams, and Manager of Safety and Security for the School System Bonner Burton, to discuss how the transition has gone for both students and parents.
atlantafi.com
The Mysterious Murder Of Alberta Williams King, Mother Of MLK Jr.
The family of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is one of the most recognizable in America, largely due to the civil rights movement and the work they have done in furtherance of it. What is not as widely known is the life and death of Alberta Williams King, the...
Georgia Today: State of emergency, an Atlanta landmark is moving, Georgia city named top destination
On the Friday Jan. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency; an Atlanta landmark is moving; and a Georgia city has been named a top travel destination. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 13. I'm...
travelnoire.com
Experience Georgia Like Never Before With These 5 Trips
Domestic travel is a great way to experience the various cultures of each region in the U.S. Head down south next year to the Peach State, where everything is sweeter, the air is crisp, and the people beam with southern hospitality. Georgia has a lot more to offer than its booming city of Atlanta. There’s also outdoor adventure, island life, wine country, and rich history.
Gridlock Guy: Georgia needs a better plan for major freeway closures
I-85/northbound was a hot mess last Wednesday night — quite literally. Just before 6 p.m., a tractor trailer carrying do...
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett’s storybook Georgia football career might continue with final stop at Senior Bowl
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett might be donning his Georgia football helmet one final time, according to Senior Bowl sources. There’s a “strong possibility” Bennett will get an invitation to the nation’s premier collegiate all-star game on the heels of his lights-out performance in the CFP Championship Game last Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
