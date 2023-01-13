ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

Monroe Local News

Canaan Mull, of Monroe, named to UNG’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List

DAHLONEGA, GA (01/11/2023)– Canaan Mull, of Monroe, made the fall 2022 Dean’s List at the University of Georgia. Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than a B.
dawgnation.com

Championship celebration shows impact Vince Dooley still has for Georgia

Rest in peace Devin Willock. Rest in peace, Chandler Lecroy. We at DawgNation extend the DEEPEST sympathies to their families, loved ones and the entire Georgia football and University of Georgia community today. Impact of Vince Dooley still very apparent on Georgia football program. Even if Vince Dooley wasn’t physically...
Monroe Local News

Kaitlyn Levin, of Loganville, initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

LEXINGTON, VA (01/13/2023)– Kaitlyn Levin, a native of Loganville, was recently initiated into the University of Maryland, College Park Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores,...
WGAU

UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A

The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Eric Wilson, 61, of Loganville

Eric Wilson, age 61 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.
accesswdun.com

Gainesville City Schools says community response to armed guards has been positive

The Gainesville City School System implemented Armed Guards on all of its campuses in October 2022 to help promote student safety. It’s been almost four months since that decision went into effect. AccessWDUN recently spoke with both Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams, and Manager of Safety and Security for the School System Bonner Burton, to discuss how the transition has gone for both students and parents.
travelnoire.com

Experience Georgia Like Never Before With These 5 Trips

Domestic travel is a great way to experience the various cultures of each region in the U.S. Head down south next year to the Peach State, where everything is sweeter, the air is crisp, and the people beam with southern hospitality. Georgia has a lot more to offer than its booming city of Atlanta. There’s also outdoor adventure, island life, wine country, and rich history.
dawgnation.com

Stetson Bennett’s storybook Georgia football career might continue with final stop at Senior Bowl

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett might be donning his Georgia football helmet one final time, according to Senior Bowl sources. There’s a “strong possibility” Bennett will get an invitation to the nation’s premier collegiate all-star game on the heels of his lights-out performance in the CFP Championship Game last Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
