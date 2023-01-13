ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Monroe Local News

Canaan Mull, of Monroe, named to UNG’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List

DAHLONEGA, GA (01/11/2023)– Canaan Mull, of Monroe, made the fall 2022 Dean’s List at the University of Georgia. Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than a B.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Kaitlyn Levin, of Loganville, initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

LEXINGTON, VA (01/13/2023)– Kaitlyn Levin, a native of Loganville, was recently initiated into the University of Maryland, College Park Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores,...
LOGANVILLE, GA
dawgnation.com

Details scarce on accident that claimed lives of Georgia football program members Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy

ATHENS — Details remain scarce on the single-vehicle accident claiming the lives Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning. The 2021 Ford Expedition being driven by LeCroy left the Barnett Shoals roadway at approximately 2:45 a.m. while traveling southbound in the outside lane, per the initial report, and struck two power poles and several trees.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Eric Wilson, 61, of Loganville

Eric Wilson, age 61 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.
LOGANVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

UGA football player killed in wreck after title celebration

ATHENS, Ga (AP) — Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony. Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which occurred in Athens, […]
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A

The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Photos: Georgia Bulldogs 2023 championship parade in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. - Thousands made the journey to Athens to witness the last celebration of a legendary season for the Georgia Bulldogs football team. The champions of college football beat the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday. Coaches, players and team staff reveled in the excitement during Saturday's parade through the University of Georgia campus in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
kentuckytoday.com

Clint Clifton, NAMB staffer, dies in plane crash

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (BP) — North American Mission Board President Kevin Ezell announced late Friday the tragic death of NAMB staffer Clint Clifton who died in a plane crash in Dawson County, Ga., late Thursday evening. According to the Dawson County News, “at about 9:12 a.m. on Jan. 13, the...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA’s Red & Black publishes championship paper for fans

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hot off the presses, UGA’s student newspaper published the highly anticipated championship edition of the Red & Black on Thursday. The cover of the paper reads, GLORY, GLORY. “Well, I mostly wanted to get it because I wanted to frame it for my...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia woman turns 114 years young

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Devastating Georgia Tragedy

The football world is praying for the Georgia football program on Sunday morning. Early Sunday morning, a Bulldogs football player and a team staffer died in a car accident. Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and team recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died following the accident. “The ...
ATHENS, GA
travelnoire.com

Experience Georgia Like Never Before With These 5 Trips

Domestic travel is a great way to experience the various cultures of each region in the U.S. Head down south next year to the Peach State, where everything is sweeter, the air is crisp, and the people beam with southern hospitality. Georgia has a lot more to offer than its booming city of Atlanta. There’s also outdoor adventure, island life, wine country, and rich history.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach

ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
GEORGIA STATE
dawgnation.com

Stetson Bennett’s storybook Georgia football career might continue with final stop at Senior Bowl

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett might be donning his Georgia football helmet one final time, according to Senior Bowl sources. There’s a “strong possibility” Bennett will get an invitation to the nation’s premier collegiate all-star game on the heels of his lights-out performance in the CFP Championship Game last Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy