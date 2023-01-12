ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Jaylen Waddle Announcement

Dolphins star receiver Jaylen Waddle could be done for the day after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's wild card matchup with the Bills. Per the team, Waddle is questionable to return after coming down hard on a third-down pass breakup. The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter. "His ego ...
DETROIT, MI
atozsports.com

Chiefs get pleasant surprise on Sunday night

The Kansas City Chiefs got a pleasant surprise on Sunday night, and they didn’t even play a game. When you have a bye week in the first round of the playoffs, you have the luxury of getting to watch the other games going on around the league. I think we all saw some things on Sunday that would make Chiefs fans feel a bit better about the possible AFC Championship game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins Announcement

After numerous reports that the Cardinals will be dealing star wideout DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, owner Michael Bidwill spoke on the Pro Bowlers future with the team. Saying via PFF's Ari Meirov that Hopkins status with the team is something that new GM Monti Ossenfort will be evaluating ...
GLENDALE, AZ
atozsports.com

Latest Titans coaching news will answer one question for the future

Tennessee Titans Senior Defensive Assistant Jim Schwartz is the latest to land a job in the NFL coaching carousel. Schwartz is being hired by the Cleveland Browns to be the team’s defensive coordinator, according to a report by Tom Pelissero. Just finishing his 29th NFL season, Schwartz is one...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Who is Ran Carthon: New Tennessee Titans GM

The Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports, are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson as the franchise’s general manager. Carthon has worked for the 49ers as their director of pro personnel since 2017. Prior to his time in San Francisco, Carthon...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Dak Prescott makes history in huge playoff performance vs Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys have had a plethora of great quarterbacks such as Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, and Tony Romo. However, on Monday night, Dak Prescott did something none of them ever did in the postseason. Prescott’s lit up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense for 305 passing yards and five total...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Cowboys to feature huge shift in starting lineup vs. Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys offense will look very different on Monday Night when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At least according to Babe Laufenber’s comments on live radio on 105.3 The Fan. Per his insight, the Cowboys’ offensive line will feature a different lineup on Monday. Future...
TAMPA, FL
qcnews.com

Cowboys OC set to interview for HC vacancy

The Panthers are looking to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is set to face Tom Brady and the Bucs Monday night in the NFC Wild Card. The Panthers are looking to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is set to face Tom Brady and the Bucs Monday night in the NFC Wild Card.
CHARLOTTE, NC
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys defense must exploit a key weakness to win

It should be pretty obvious but the Dallas Cowboys need to apply pressure on Tom Brady to win. The defense got Brady on the ground only twice in Week one, but it wasn’t enough to secure a victory. In fairness, allowing only 19 points, getting two sacks and even...

