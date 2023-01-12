Read full article on original website
Look: Derek Carr Took An Interesting Trip On Saturday
It's been a stressful and eventful couple of weeks for NFL quarterback Derek Carr. The Raiders are officially moving on from the veteran quarterback as they seek out a new franchise leader. It's a shocking decision, and one that impacts Carr in every facet of life. Carr is relying ...
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs makes comment that will give fans faith for the future
The Las Vegas Raiders may or may not have running back Josh Jacobs in the future. His contract is expiring, and the team could choose to spend money elsewhere. Jacobs was the best running back in football this season, and fans will definitely want them to bring their star RB back.
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jaylen Waddle Announcement
Dolphins star receiver Jaylen Waddle could be done for the day after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's wild card matchup with the Bills. Per the team, Waddle is questionable to return after coming down hard on a third-down pass breakup. The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter. "His ego ...
Peyton Manning moment on Monday Night Football reminds viewers of one of his most memorable NFL moments
Tennessee Vols legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning reminded viewers on Monday night during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys playoff game that he’s not a fan of kickers. During the ManningCast broadcast on ESPN 2, Manning showed his frustration with kickers after Dallas kicker...
Chiefs get pleasant surprise on Sunday night
The Kansas City Chiefs got a pleasant surprise on Sunday night, and they didn’t even play a game. When you have a bye week in the first round of the playoffs, you have the luxury of getting to watch the other games going on around the league. I think we all saw some things on Sunday that would make Chiefs fans feel a bit better about the possible AFC Championship game.
NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins Announcement
After numerous reports that the Cardinals will be dealing star wideout DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, owner Michael Bidwill spoke on the Pro Bowlers future with the team. Saying via PFF's Ari Meirov that Hopkins status with the team is something that new GM Monti Ossenfort will be evaluating ...
Latest Titans coaching news will answer one question for the future
Tennessee Titans Senior Defensive Assistant Jim Schwartz is the latest to land a job in the NFL coaching carousel. Schwartz is being hired by the Cleveland Browns to be the team’s defensive coordinator, according to a report by Tom Pelissero. Just finishing his 29th NFL season, Schwartz is one...
Ran Carthon’s pedigree could immediately improve two key positions for Titans
The Tennessee Titans officially have their new GM. After firing Jon Robinson late in the season, they have their replacement. The Titans are hiring 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon to be their new general manager. Carthon’s now-former team is still playing in the postseason on the NFC side....
Two options from the NFL with Tennessee ties could make sense for Vols’ vacant assistant coaching job
The Tennessee Vols promoted Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator earlier this month to fill the coordinator position that Alex Golesh left behind when he accepted the USF head coach job. Tennessee, however, still needs a tight ends coach (the position that Golesh coached) as Halzle will continue to coach quarterbacks...
Who is Ran Carthon: New Tennessee Titans GM
The Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports, are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson as the franchise’s general manager. Carthon has worked for the 49ers as their director of pro personnel since 2017. Prior to his time in San Francisco, Carthon...
Dak Prescott makes history in huge playoff performance vs Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys have had a plethora of great quarterbacks such as Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, and Tony Romo. However, on Monday night, Dak Prescott did something none of them ever did in the postseason. Prescott’s lit up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense for 305 passing yards and five total...
Why one Eagles playmaker should have extra motivation for game vs. Giants
On a Philadelphia Eagles team littered with elite talent across both sides of the ball, cornerback James Bradberry’s magnificent 2022 campaign hasn’t received the attention it deserves. Bradberry, who is gearing up for Saturday night’s trilogy against his former team in the New York Giants, has been one...
Cowboys to feature huge shift in starting lineup vs. Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys offense will look very different on Monday Night when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At least according to Babe Laufenber’s comments on live radio on 105.3 The Fan. Per his insight, the Cowboys’ offensive line will feature a different lineup on Monday. Future...
Cowboys OC set to interview for HC vacancy
The Panthers are looking to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is set to face Tom Brady and the Bucs Monday night in the NFC Wild Card. The Panthers are looking to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is set to face Tom Brady and the Bucs Monday night in the NFC Wild Card.
The Dallas Cowboys defense must exploit a key weakness to win
It should be pretty obvious but the Dallas Cowboys need to apply pressure on Tom Brady to win. The defense got Brady on the ground only twice in Week one, but it wasn’t enough to secure a victory. In fairness, allowing only 19 points, getting two sacks and even...
