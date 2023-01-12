Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Dan Marino's Appearance
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dolphins legend Dan Marino is in the house for Miami's road playoff test against the division rival Bills on Sunday. Marino quarterbacked the Fins to 147 wins and a Super Bowl appearance over his 17 seasons in South Beach, making nine Pro Bowls and earning three ...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
Josh Allen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday's Win
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a pretty solid playoff outing today, throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns despite committing three turnovers. But speaking to the media after the game, Allen wasn't paying too much attention to how far he thinks the Bills can go. He said that ...
Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills
The Miami Dolphins should be lauded for coming so close against the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, but that won’t stop their fans from complaining about one major issue the team kept having. The Dolphins kept taking so long to get their play calls in that it became... The post Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Look: Tony Romo Has 2-Word Nickname For Josh Allen
Josh Allen is picking up right where he left off last winter. The Buffalo Bills have jumped out to an early 14-0 lead over the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's Wild Card Weekend matchup. Allen, who had more passing touchdowns (five) than incompletions (four) in last year's opening-round victory, has ...
atozsports.com
Peyton Manning moment on Monday Night Football reminds viewers of one of his most memorable NFL moments
Tennessee Vols legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning reminded viewers on Monday night during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys playoff game that he’s not a fan of kickers. During the ManningCast broadcast on ESPN 2, Manning showed his frustration with kickers after Dallas kicker...
atozsports.com
Chiefs get pleasant surprise on Sunday night
The Kansas City Chiefs got a pleasant surprise on Sunday night, and they didn’t even play a game. When you have a bye week in the first round of the playoffs, you have the luxury of getting to watch the other games going on around the league. I think we all saw some things on Sunday that would make Chiefs fans feel a bit better about the possible AFC Championship game.
atozsports.com
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs makes comment that will give fans faith for the future
The Las Vegas Raiders may or may not have running back Josh Jacobs in the future. His contract is expiring, and the team could choose to spend money elsewhere. Jacobs was the best running back in football this season, and fans will definitely want them to bring their star RB back.
Breaking: Bills Wide Receiver Appears To Be Out Today
The Buffalo Bills are widely expected to handle their business against the Miami Dolphins with ease today. But it's looking like they'll have to do so without the services of a top receiver. According to ESPN Bills insider Alaina Getzenberg, Bills No. 3 wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was wearing ...
NFL World Reacts To The Zac Taylor Postgame Video
Zac Taylor was fired up following the Cincinnati Bengals' 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. The Bengals' head coach went around Cincinnati after the win to hand out game balls to lucky fans. He started doing it last season and it's carried over into this season. The NFL community ...
atozsports.com
Tom Brady struggles as Tennessee Titans rumors swirl
NASHVILLE — Quarterback Tom Brady is again being linked to the Tennessee Titans as his free agency looms. Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-10) fell at home on Monday night in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys (13-5). “Tom to Tennessee” rumblings have started even before the legendary passer got bounced from the postseason.
Jessica Pegula, Bills Mafia honor Damar Hamlin at Australian Open
Pegula, the daughter of the Bills' owners, repped the Buffalo safety in her first-round match just hours after the Bills won their playoff game.
Complete NFL Divisional Playoffs schedule: Teams, dates, time, TV | Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Bills, more
The NFL Divisional Playoffs matchups are just about set. The picture will be complete following Monday’s Super Wild Card Weekend showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Saturday, January 14. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) def. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-8), 31-30 2. San Francisco 49ers (14-4) def....
