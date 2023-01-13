Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Puerto Rico to privatize power generation amid outages
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s government says it plans to privatize electricity generation, a first for a U.S. territory facing chronic power outages as it struggles to rebuild a crumbling electric grid. The move announced Sunday marks the beginning of the end for Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, a behemoth long accused of corruption, mismanagement and inefficiency that holds $9 billion in public debt — the largest of any government agency. Many Puerto Ricans are wary of the announcement, given that serious complaints about the length of power outages, costly power bills and other issues arose after the island’s government privatized the transmission and distribution of power in June 2021.
abc17news.com
California couple embraces Minnesota winter, creates a 25-foot-long “Snowasaurus”
ANOKA, Minnesota (WCCO) — There’s a new attraction in Anoka that’s catching the attention of people near and far. It only took Allan Papp a couple of hours, his two hands, and a little food coloring to sculpt a 25-foot-long green “Snowasaurus” in his front yard.
abc17news.com
Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women
HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
abc17news.com
‘Random’ home invasion leads to double pursuit in O’Fallon; five suspects in custody
O’FALLON, Missouri (KMOV) — A home invasion in O’Fallon, Missouri, resulted in five suspects being taken into custody after leading police on two pursuits overnight Friday. “These kids were involved in some dangerous activity, says St. Charles County Prosecutor, Tim Lohmar. “A home invasion with a gun,...
Comments / 0