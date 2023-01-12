ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

McCarthy says Santos will be seated on committees

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday said Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will be seated on committees, after the embattled freshman lawmaker admitted to embellishing parts of his resume. “He’ll get seated on committees,” McCarthy said in the Capitol when asked if he would be assigned to any panels. The comments come after McCarthy last week […]
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy