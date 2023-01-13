ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
The Courier Journal

UK basketball misses out on Ian Jackson. Five-star 2024 recruit commits to North Carolina

Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari on Monday started the 2024 recruiting cycle in the loss column. Ian Jackson, a five-star shooting guard, committed to North Carolina over the Wildcats on ESPNU during the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts. The Bronx, New York, native had 15 reported Division I offers, including other finalists Arkansas, LSU and Oregon. ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
New York Post

Ex-ESPN tennis analyst Doug Adler remains unjustly sidelined over ‘racist’ lie

Forgive me, but it remains no less outrageous today than in 2017. And I continue to write it because I don’t know what else to do. I can’t suffer in silence what ESPN did and continues to do to an innocent man. Who wouldn’t be eager to unshackle a man convicted and sentenced to a life of despair and misery based on a single bogus claim quickly followed by a mad rush to judgment based on zero evidence? With the start of the Australian Open on ESPN on Sunday, ESPN’s bosses — from Disney CEO Bob Iger to ESPN chair Jimmy Pitaro...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy