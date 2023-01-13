Read full article on original website
Migrants who arrive on cross-Channel dinghies will face 'rapid removal' from UK
Channel migrants will face an automatic ban on making asylum claims under tough new immigration measures being drawn up by Suella Braverman, the Daily Mail can reveal.
Channel migrants: Most people claiming to be modern slavery victims are Albanian
More than half of migrants who claimed to be victims of modern slavery after crossing the Channel in the first half of last year were Albanian, figures suggest.Home Office data obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws indicate 1,156 people were recorded as making such a claim between January and June 2022.Of these, 591 were Albanian, according to figures provided by the department following a request from campaign group Migration Watch.Some 116 other people claiming to be victims of modern slavery during this period were from Eritrea, 89 were from Sudan, 71 were from Iran, 69 were from Vietnam and...
mansionglobal.com
This Former London Aircraft Factory Is Now a Dramatic Eco-Friendly Home
Price: £6.5 million (US$7.8 million) Once an aircraft factory, this building in northwest London has been transformed into an voluminous live-work home with contrasting cozy corners and vast expanses of space. Named Wotton Works, the 12,689-square-foot building includes a renovated, three-bedroom residence and an internal courtyard with a triple-height...
BBC
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
The Observer view on how the UK has become a hostile place to have children | Observer editorial
Parents are being forced to bring up their offspring in conditions that will have grave repercussions for society
UK government to block Scottish gender reform bill
Rishi Sunak’s government is to block controversial ‘gender ID’ reform laws passed by Holyrood, in a move branded by Nicola Sturgeon as a “full-frontal attack” on the Scottish parliament.Ministers said the bill would have a “chilling” effect on single-sex spaces, including schools, and an adverse on other protections such as equal pay. Different gender recognition regimes north and south of the border would also risk ”more fraudulent or bad faith applications”, the government said,The move led to accusations trans people are being used as a political football and fears that the decision would lead to a rise in...
Mark Cavendish and his wife ‘very distressed’ after knifepoint raid, court told
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish appeared “very distressed” and was wearing shorts when he opened his front door to a police officer minutes after a knifepoint raid while his children were at home, a court heard.Balaclava-wearing intruders broke into Cavendish’s home as he was asleep upstairs with his wife Peta with their three-year-old child also in the bed, Chelmsford Crown Court was told.The athlete was punched and a raider threatened to stab him before the gang made off with items including two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, the prosecution said.Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London...
BBC
Gender bill veto would be an outrage - Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
BBC
Boy thrown from Tate Modern platform making progress, family say
A boy who is recovering from life-changing injuries he received when he was thrown from the Tate Modern viewing platform has made "considerable progress", his family have said. The boy, who was six at the time of the fall in 2019, was "delighted" to take part in adapted archery and...
BBC
New National Trust film examines Henry VIII's disability
A new National Trust film features the little-known stories of disabled people in history - including Henry VIII and a 17th Century soldier with dwarfism. Everywhere and Nowhere examines the lives of ten disabled people connected to National Trust-run properties. The trust said it wanted to explore why disability had...
BBC
Police defend big jump in officers in UK schools
Police chiefs have defended a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of officers based in UK schools. The Runnymede Trust race equality think tank found 979 Safer Schools Officers (SSOs) in schools last spring, compared with 683 in 2021. It found SSOs are more likely to be based in schools...
Rishi Sunak blocks Scotland’s gender recognition legislation
Rishi Sunak’s government has blocked legislation passed by the Scottish parliament that would make Scotland the first part of the UK to introduce a self-identification system for people who want to change gender. The Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, announced that he would use section 35 of the Scotland Act...
BBC
David Nash: Inquest told Leeds student 'needed to be seen in person'
A student who died after a series of remote consultations should have had an urgent face-to-face appointment, an inquest was told. David Nash, 26, had four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period in October and November 2020. He died after being taken to hospital when...
Wales coroner rules nurses’ Covid deaths as industrial disease
The deaths of two nurses from Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic have been ruled as industrial disease. Gareth Roberts, 65, of Aberdare, and Domingo David, 63, of Penarth, were found to have been most likely to have contracted the virus from colleagues or patients while working for hospitals under the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.
Starmer says 16 too young as he speaks of ‘concern’ over new Scotland gender law
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he has “concerns” over Scotland’s gender recognition law because he considers 16 to be too young to decide to change gender.The SNP Government in Scotland passed legislation last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill also lowers the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drops the time required for an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for those aged 16 and...
BBC
North Wales: Aberconwy asylum hotel to welcome leisure guests
A luxury north Wales hotel which has been used to house asylum seekers for the past two months will reopen as a holiday destination in early February. The Home Office used the rural hotel to ease pressures at overcrowded detention centres in Kent. On social media, the hotel said it...
BBC
Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver
A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...
UK to further delay calling Northern Ireland election as Brexit talks continue
EU sources say progress in protocol dispute is slow despite growing momentum
BBC
Prince Harry: Family would never forgive me if I told all
Prince Harry claims he had enough material for "two books", and did not include some things in his memoir because his father and brother would never forgive him. He told the Daily Telegraph there were some things "I just don't want the world to know". He also said he wanted...
‘I love the sense of freedom’: an accessible adventure in North Yorkshire
It’s a bright autumn morning in Dalby Forest and the light is casting dappled patterns on the leaf-covered ground as my sister Lisa whizzes past on her bike. I catch her up and we stop to take in the view and debate which way to head next. Nothing particularly...
