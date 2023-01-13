ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Go Get your Additional Emergency SNAP Benefits by the End of February 2023

After February, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount. SNAP provides food assistance to over 290,000 Colorado households and 540,000 people each month. Individual SNAP participants cannot argue this change because it was enacted by Congress (KCP Press, 2023).
Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
$10,000 reward for missing dogs

$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. $10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall, the state will pay for 9 months of half-day preschool. Kim...
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Colorado Cash Back: 16 Days Left Until Colorado Taxpayers Get Payment of Up To $1,500

Colorado residents who filed their 2021 taxes will have to wait just under three weeks before receiving additional money thanks to the tax refund. Colorado taxpayers who filed their 2021 taxes by October 17th will receive $750 by January 31st from the state’s cashback program. Colorado will award $1,500 to eligible couples. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the Funds Returned to Taxpayers Act in May, originally slated to pay out $400 to single applicants and $800 to couples. According to government revenue, the amount received by the recipient increases the state tax office.
Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado

The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money

Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado

Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
$400 TABOR Refund Checks Received Early Instead of Spring 2023

Colorado residents received the TABOR refund checks early instead of having them by the Spring of 2023. Individual taxpayers would get $400 under the plan while families would be receiving $800. TABOR Refund Checks Received Early Instead of This Spring 2023. Normally it would be released by the spring of...
CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS

Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LOVELAND, CO

