TV tonight: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev put their relationship to the test

By Graeme Virtue, Phil Harrison, Hollie Richardson, Ali Catterall, Jack Seale and Simon Wardell
 3 days ago

Jon & Lucy’s Odd Couples

9pm, Channel 4

In this new gameshow, TV’s inescapable comedy marrieds Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are on a mission to see how their relationship stacks up against those of two other celebrity couples before, as Richardson puts it: “We drive home in total silence and never talk about it again.” Kicking things off this week: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev, and Richard Herring and Catie Wilkins. Hollie Richardson

Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job

8.30pm, BBC One

Aperol-loving duo Amanda Holden and Alan Carr continue their charity mission to convert two derelict apartments in rural Sicily by designing an open-plan rustic kitchen. Carr (briefly) hefts a sledgehammer and Holden haggles over some gorgeous local marble, but while the build is impressive, the banter is better: “I saw so many willies in Corfu!” Graeme Virtue

Travel Man: 48 Hours in Vilnius

8.30pm, Channel 4

After a busy few weeks of Qatar-related provocations it will be nice to see Joe Lycett getting a holiday. This time, he’s off to Vilnius with Sarah Millican in tow. They take an unexpectedly thrilling hot-air balloon ride, enjoy some medieval attractions and, as is the show’s custom, get stuck into the local booze, in this case gira, a tipple made from fermented beer. Phil Harrison

Joe Lycett and Sarah Millican float over Vilnius in a hot-air balloon. Photograph: channel 4

Death in Paradise

9pm, BBC One

When a doomsday prepper is found dead inside his own sealed bunker, the tecs must ascertain whether it was by his own hand or another’s, in this riff on the classic “locked room” mystery. Elsewhere, romance is blooming for Neville, and Marlon wants to be a sergeant. Ali Catterall

Live at the Apollo

9.45pm, BBC Two

Your compere this week is British-Kurdish comic Kae Kurd, who came to the UK in his childhood as a refugee from Iraq, and thus has the ability to apply a sharp edge to what would otherwise be regular observational standup. He introduces sets from Laura Smyth and Liam Farrelly. Jack Seale

The Graham Norton Show

10.40pm, BBC One

The stars of two big Bafta contenders get comfy on Graham’s couch this week. Cate Blanchett will be talking about her classical music drama Tár, while Margot Robbie discusses Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood drama Babylon. Alan Carr and Ashley Banjo also join in, while Raye provides the music. HR

Film choices

The Estate (Dean Craig, 2022), 10am, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

The imminent death of the childless, rich Aunt Hilda brings a plague of relatives to her door in Craig’s consistently cynical comedy. Sisters Macey (Toni Collette) and Savanna (Anna Faris), their sleazy cousin Dick (David Duchovny) and the hard-edged Beatrice (Rosemarie DeWitt) scheme to get into her good graces – and each plan is more desperate than the one before. With Kathleen Turner biting into every line as Hilda, it is refreshingly unsentimental stuff. Simon Wardell

Daniel Day-Lewis (second left, front) and Leonardo DiCaprio (centre, front) in Gangs of New York. Photograph: AJ Pics/Alamy

Gangs of New York (Martin Scorsese, 2002), Film4, 9pm

Martin Scorsese has brought the New York of his era to life in several classic films, but here he offers up a vivid snapshot of his home city circa the mid-1800s. The Manhattan slum of Five Points is the setting for an epic tale of warring criminal groups, nascent party democracy and long-nurtured revenge. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Irish-American orphan, Amsterdam, returns to the borough to kill “American Native” hoodlum Bill “the Butcher” (Daniel Day-Lewis), the man who murdered his gang leader father, Priest. There will be blood, racial tension and riots in a heady dramatic mix. SW

