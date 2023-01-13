Read full article on original website
Related
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation,” the Oklahoma State...
OSBI Returns To Location Where Sister Of Missing Caddo County Girl Was Found
The community of Cyril is still searching for answers into the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. On Sunday, OSBI investigators returned to where Athena's sister was found. News 9's Jordan Fremstad was live in Cyril at 5 p.m. with what we've learned this weekend.
Investigators Searching For Missing 4-Year-Old Near Caregivers' Home In Rush Springs
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing 4-year-old girl in the area near a home that belonged the caregivers in Rush Springs. Property records showed that a home in the area belonged to the caregivers of Athena Brownfield. Both caregivers, Ivon and Alysia Adams, were arrested...
Suspect Dead After Oklahoma City Police Chase
A man is dead following a police chase in Oklahoma City. Police say that the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle and was leading officers on a chase that ended with a crash near Oklahoma City Boulevard and Walker Avenue yesterday. The incident is under investigation.
Officials: 2 caregivers arrested after 4-year-old girl goes missing in Oklahoma
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Two caregivers have been arrested after a 4-year-old girl went missing in Oklahoma, officials say. In a news release, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said that Ivon Adams, 36, is facing a count of first-degree murder and a count of child neglect relating to the disappearance of Athena Brownfield. Adams is awaiting extradition from Arizona back to Oklahoma. He was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday.
OSBI gives insight into case of missing 4-year-old
As the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield moved toward its fourth day, authorities in Cyril, Oklahoma, announced their first arrest into the investigation of her disappearance.
Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co
Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet. This is a developing story, you can count on us to...
Authorities find missing 19-year-old believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have found a missing 19-year-old who was believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City. Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 19-year-old who is believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City. Open the video player above to watch some...
Man dead, another injured after fatal car crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is dead and another is injured after a fatal car crash in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near Northeast 13th Street and Lottie Avenue. Officials told KOCO the vehicle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it departed the roadway and rolled several times.
19-Year-Old Located After Emergency Alert In OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has found a person they believed to be at-risk in Oklahoma City. The description OHP provided during the search described the person as a black female at around five feet, two inches tall, in a black hoodie and blue leggings. It is unknown what condition the...
LPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning incident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and emergency medical crews responded to an alleged stabbing in Lawton early Friday morning. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Sedalia Ave. for a disturbance which occurred a little after 8 a.m. on Friday.
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
The richest woman in Oklahoma
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
Exclusive sneak peek of abandoned Crossroads Mall in South Oklahoma City set to soon reopen
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The people in charge of revamping the Crossroads Mall, also known to some as the “Zombie Mall” near the Oklahoma City interchange of I-240 and I-35, are working hard to beautify the abandoned mall. KFOR got an exclusive sneak peak of the progress and what the mall will hopefully soon offer.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A famous restaurant chain that currently has more than 2,600 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma RB Announces Retirement From Football
Sooners walk-on running back Jaden Knowles announced on Saturday that he would be stepping away from the sport.
