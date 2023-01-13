ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo County, OK

iheart.com

Suspect Dead After Oklahoma City Police Chase

A man is dead following a police chase in Oklahoma City. Police say that the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle and was leading officers on a chase that ended with a crash near Oklahoma City Boulevard and Walker Avenue yesterday. The incident is under investigation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: 2 caregivers arrested after 4-year-old girl goes missing in Oklahoma

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Two caregivers have been arrested after a 4-year-old girl went missing in Oklahoma, officials say. In a news release, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said that Ivon Adams, 36, is facing a count of first-degree murder and a count of child neglect relating to the disappearance of Athena Brownfield. Adams is awaiting extradition from Arizona back to Oklahoma. He was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co

Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet. This is a developing story, you can count on us to...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Man dead, another injured after fatal car crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is dead and another is injured after a fatal car crash in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near Northeast 13th Street and Lottie Avenue. Officials told KOCO the vehicle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it departed the roadway and rolled several times.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

LPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning incident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and emergency medical crews responded to an alleged stabbing in Lawton early Friday morning. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Sedalia Ave. for a disturbance which occurred a little after 8 a.m. on Friday.
LAWTON, OK
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

