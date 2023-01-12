Read full article on original website
6 Stocks With Lots of Cash
Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
Tesla Could Rally 50% After Musk Names Twitter CEO
Analysts downgraded Tesla's (TSLA) stock last week following its decision to cut vehicle prices, arguing that the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s profits will suffer as a result. But investors may take solace on one soon-to-be-expected catalyst: CEO Elon Musks’s appointment of Twitter’s new boss - an event that could trigger a ‘relief rally’ of significant scale, analyst Dan Ives said, adding he hopes the announcement will come before the firm reports its 2022 financial results on January 25.
3 Fantastic Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Bull Market
Are you looking to make some serious cash in the next bull market? Look no further! Three experienced Motley Fool contributors have teamed up to outline their best stock ideas for the upcoming bounce. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) are three outstanding...
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th (Revised)
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Gevo GEVO is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.0% downward over the last 60 days.
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: FXI
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) where we have detected an approximate $216.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.7% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 184,650,000 to 191,400,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of FXI, versus its 200 day moving average:
Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio
U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
9 Best Commodity ETFs to Buy Now
Expenses: 0.81%, or $81 annually for every $10,000 invested. The United States Oil Fund (USO, $70.54) is an exchange-traded product that is designed to reflect the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil. USO gives regular folks an easy way to gain exposure to this key energy commodity. Over the past year, USO has delivered an impressive 17% gain.
Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post.
3 Ultra-Cheap Value ETFs for Long-Term Investors
Value stocks, which trade at attractive price-to-book, price-to-earnings, and price-to-sales ratios, were relative outperformers amid last year’s market turmoil. The Russell 1000 Value Index beat its growth counterpart by about 21%. Most value stocks are mature, dividend-paying companies that are being favored by investors currently. These stocks tend to...
Notable ETF Outflow Detected - SGOV
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SGOV ETF (Symbol: SGOV) where we have detected an approximate $787.3 million dollar outflow -- that's a 10.5% decrease week over week (from 74,850,000 to 67,000,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SGOV, versus its 200 day moving average:
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ELV
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Elevance Health is now the #12 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
GOVT, KALL: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, where 41,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 4.3% decrease week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with...
Here's Why General Dynamics (GD) is a Strong Value Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKW, GDX
In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Roblox, up about 10.7% and shares of MONDAY.COM, up about 5.2% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is...
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Financial
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.0% and 4.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 0.24% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.12% year-to-date, and Church & Dwight Co Inc is up 3.87% year-to-date. CHD makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Bank of America, Chevron, The Coca-Cola
Chicago, IL – January 16, 2023 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2039167/is-berkshire-hathaway-a-value-stock)
Is MamaMancini's Holdings (MMMB) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. (MMMB) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. is...
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 5 Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5 (Symbol: BML.PRL) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3226), with shares changing hands as low as $20.17 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.09% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRL was trading at a 18.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.34% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Is ThyssenKrupp (TKAMY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
5 Leveraged ETFs That Gained More Than 30% to Start 2023
Wall Street staged a solid comeback at the start of 2023 as risk-on trading returned on hopes of easing inflation and the Fed’s slower rate hike path. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 Index climbed 3.5% and 4.2%, respectively, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 5.8% (read: 5 Stocks Powering Nasdaq ETF to Start 2023).
