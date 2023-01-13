ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

USC coach Lincoln Riley evaluates defensive performance in 2022, says his role will expand in 2023

USC’s defense under coordinator Alex Grinch in 2022 took some big leaps but also had giant missteps. The Trojans improved slightly by allowing opponents 29.2 points per game after they allowed a program-worst 31.8 points per contest in 2021. They also led the nation in turnover margin (plus-22) and forced 19 interceptions – tied for third nationally – with 10 fumble recoveries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Back to back storms to drench Southern California this weekend

More significant rainfall is in the forecast for rain-soaked Southern California. Two storms will move through the region this weekend, bringing the threat of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive late Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. “The rain will be spread out over this time period, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
sjvsun.com

Bakersfield ramps up jobs recruitment, poaches M8 Systems from Orange County

Bakersfield is poaching a major ag supplier from southern California, bringing white collar jobs and big salaries to the city. M8 Systems is a agricultural firm providing automated irrigation management systems for agriculture. Driving the news: Wednesday, the Bakersfield City Council approved an agreement to provide M8 Systems with up...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Nathalie writer

Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in Town

If you're a fan of burgers, Los Angeles has no shortage of excellent places to get your fix. From classic chains to gourmet burger joints, there's a burger shop to suit every taste and budget. In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best burger shops in LA, so you can sink your teeth into the city's tastiest patties. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you'll find plenty of options for satisfying your burger cravings. So without further ado, here are our top five picks for the best burger shops in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood police chief hospitalized in ICU

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls)- Inglewood Mayor James Butts sent out a late-night email on Jan. 12 alerting staff that Police Chief Mark Fronterotta has been hospitalized. “Chief of Police Mark Fronterotta has been hospitalized for a serious condition of unknown origin or causation,” wrote Butts. “He is in ICU and can’t receive calls or visitors at this time.”
INGLEWOOD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

What's next for Alex Villanueva?

LOS ANGELES — Back in 2018, Alex Villanueva did something that had not happened in more than a century. He ousted the incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell. History repeated itself in November when residents voted to replace Villanueva with former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna. It’s...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

