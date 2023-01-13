Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenYonkers, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Related
Stamford Corridor of Interstate 95 Named the Most Congested in U.S.
On Tuesday (1/10/23) Forbes Magazine published an article about traffic congestion in the U.S. The article had very little to do with the State of CT, except for one blurb. Forbes published transportation study findings from INRIX about time spent in traffic. The study set out to determine which cities in America were the worst for time stuck in traffic.
Norwalk settles with OSHA, pays about half on fines issued
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is paying just over $11,000 to settle the fines levied by OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) after a surprise inspection in October and November. Targeted in the inspection were the Fire Department, the Police Department and the Department of Operations and Public Works, as...
State Rep’s tragic death inspires Norwalk eulogies, call for transportation improvements
NORWALK, Conn. — A memorial service for State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, 39, was held Saturday, after his untimely sudden death just before 1 am. Jan. 5 when the car he was driving was struck by another vehicle going the wrong way on Route 9 in Cromwell.
greenwichfreepress.com
Fine Fettle in Stamford Opens its Doors to Enthusiastic Crowd for Recreational Cannabis
Fine Fettle, Fairfield Country’s only adult use recreational cannabis dispensary, opened its doors in Stamford on Tuesday to an enthusiastic crowd. There were 1,000 transactions, with the majority pre-ordered online. “We had a few walkups without orders, but we helped them order and then come back at the nearest appointment time,” said Fine Fettle Chief Operating Officer, Ben Zachs.
trumbulltimes.com
Daniels raises nearly $27K, trailing Gomes, Ganim in bid for Bridgeport mayor
BRIDGEPORT — Limited by a $375 cap on contributions, Lamond Daniels' exploratory campaign for mayor raised $26,808 in November and December following its launch, for now significantly trailing the two other candidates in the battle to run Connecticut's largest municipality. Daniels has since formally declared he will challenge incumbent...
Why Isn’t Trader Joe’s in Northwest / Southeast Connecticut?
If you live along the 84/95/91 corridor, you're not too far from a Trader Joe's. There are 8 locations around Connecticut, with our 9th store getting ready to open up in Glastonbury the first week of February 2023. With the recent loss of Waterbury's Shop Rite, and the news over...
NBC Connecticut
Cromwell Price Rite Closing After 14 Years
Grocery store chain Price Rite is closing their Cromwell location, according to a representative for the Wakefern Food Corporation. The grocery store, located on Berlin Road in Cromwell, has served the community and neighboring towns of both Middletown and Berlin for the last fourteen years. "Price Rite appreciates the loyalty...
darienite.com
Darien and Rowayton Real Estate Report: Jan 5 to 12
Here’s Realtor Deirdre McGovern’s report on Darien and Rowayton real estate from Jan. 5 to 12, 2023:. 9 Old Parish Road, Darien | Sunday, Jan. 15 | 1 to 3 p.m. 112 Camp Avenue, Darien [PICTURED] | Sunday, Jan. 15 | 2 to 4 p.m. 38 Goodwives River...
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.
Opinion: Predictions for 2023
OMG – is time speeding up? What happened to 2022? It feels like only a few months have gone by since I made predictions for it: 2022 Predictions. I realize now that some of these predictions simply need more time – one year is not enough – for bold predictions to play out. Nonetheless, I will claim a better success rate for 2022, three or possibly four, out of ten, than I mustered for the previous year (two of ten). Here are the wins I claim from last year:
Special election date announced by Gov. Lamont for 3 state representative seats
CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the date for a special election that will impact four municipalities across the state. The special election is to fill the state representative seats of Edin Vargas (Hartford, West Hartford) and Daniel Fox (Stamford) after they stepped down from their seats before the new legislative session began.
connecticuthistory.org
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
therealdeal.com
Connecticut Gold Coast home sells for $7 million
Despite a slowing housing market, brokers are still hitting the jackpot on Connecticut’s Gold Coast. A home at 11 Harbor Bluff Lane in the Harbor Bluff Association Complex in Rowayton sold for $7 million, 13 percent above the $6.2 million listing price. The sellers were Louise Brooks, an architectural...
connect-bridgeport.com
New Addition to The Bridge, Costing Nearly $200,000, in Place and Set to be Open for Public Use by Spring
Things continue to grow at thee The Bridge Sports and Recreation Complex. And the latest addition, which is already in place, should be ready for public use this spring. Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton recently announced that the new restroom and storage building planned for use at the new turf field behind the Citynet Center at The Bridge is in place. Late last year, contractors placed the building near the turf facility.
anniewearsit.com
Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT
This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to learn more. We’ve dined at Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT, several times since moving to the East Coast, and every time has been better than the last. Everything from the staff and the atmosphere to the food itself and the presentation of the food has been outstanding every single time. Most recently, we visited after a day trip to Hartford. Though it was dark outside and busy inside, which meant I couldn’t take many great shots of the riverside exterior or the beautiful historical decor of the restaurant, everything was top-notch. I hope to return someday soon and take photos when it’s still light outside and not so busy inside. Read on to learn why Millright’s is well worth a drive to the charming city of Simsbury.
housebeautiful.com
This 300-Year-Old Connecticut Colonial Epitomizes Cozy Charm
When restaurateur Rose Bonura (Rosie to her friends) bought her historic 18th-century home 27 years ago in Stamford, Connecticut, she dreamed of the day when it could be properly and gloriously restored. It might have taken just over two decades, but the time finally came, thanks to a hungry traveler who wandered in one day for his first of many, many meals.
New Britain Herald
More than 30 active blight complaints currently being handled in Newington
NEWINGTON – There are currently over 30 properties where active blight complaints are being handled in town. Newington’s Zoning Enforcement Officer Erik Hinckley updated elected officials on the blight list at the last meeting of the Town Council Jan. 10. The most recent prior update took place in...
darientimes.com
Derby senior center director leaves to take same job in Ansonia
ANSONIA — Last month, city officials announced an intensive search for a new director for its yet-to-open senior center. This week, they announced they found their person less than three miles away. Christine Sonsini, who is the current executive director for the Derby senior center, has accepted the job...
What’s the name of that street?
When Alan Paton wrote “there is a lovely road that runs from Ixopo into the hills,” I searched for its name without luck. Now there is another road whose name I am looking for. This road leads from Fillow Street to Old Rock Lane in Norwalk. So, to find out its name along with Myška, my favorite walking companion, I set out to ask those whose homes border to let me know what to call it. “Princes Pine,” is its name said a young man we met as we passed the above sign marking its Old Rock Lane end point.
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583
The spot is at 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, New York, 10583; the location formerly hosted the famous Zachys Wine & Liquor. Although the area can be busy during rush hour and finding parking can be a challenge, the site is just a few steps from the train station and bus stops. If you are driving, parking fees range from free to $1.25 per hour; pay by phone or with coins. Located within the Scarsdale Village Center, the area is a comfortable environment with dozens of shops, other restaurants, and a park.
Nancy on Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/
Comments / 0