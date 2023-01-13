ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agoura Hills, CA

WTRF- 7News

KoRn launches makeup inspired by album that had ‘Freak On A Leash’

KoRn has announced they are teaming up Hipdot, a cosmetic store, to release a makeup palette inspired by the hit album ‘Follow The Leader’ that featured hit songs such as ‘Freak on A Leash and ‘Got The Life.’ KoRn says the palette consists of 8 amazing “tracks” of various, pigmented textures. The collection is vegan, free of […]
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly claps back at ‘insecure’ critics of his wild style

Machine Gun Kelly will wear whatever he pleases. The “Bloody Valentine” hitmaker took to Twitter Tuesday to respond to those who don’t understand his fashion sense, writing, “you can’t comment about my style if you have none.” He doubled down on the sentiment on Instagram, posting a screenshot of the tweet with the caption, “Keep your insecurities to yourself.” While MGK didn’t single out a particular person with his clap back, it’s likely he was responding to critics of the eye-catching silver suit, matching eye makeup and armor-like rings he wore to Saturday’s Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan. “i call this: if jules...

