Machine Gun Kelly will wear whatever he pleases. The “Bloody Valentine” hitmaker took to Twitter Tuesday to respond to those who don’t understand his fashion sense, writing, “you can’t comment about my style if you have none.” He doubled down on the sentiment on Instagram, posting a screenshot of the tweet with the caption, “Keep your insecurities to yourself.” While MGK didn’t single out a particular person with his clap back, it’s likely he was responding to critics of the eye-catching silver suit, matching eye makeup and armor-like rings he wore to Saturday’s Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan. “i call this: if jules...

28 MINUTES AGO