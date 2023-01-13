Last-second loss to Weber State amplifies Montana's need for a complete performance

Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies show glimpse of true potential in blasting Idaho State
MISSOULA — Montana was stuck in another one of its infamous scoreless droughts Saturday. This time, the Griz slammed the door shut. Brandon Whitney had scored or assisted on 10 straight points prior to Idaho State’s 10-2 run over a 4:41 stretch. He then drained a triple out of the timeout, assisted on another and UM led by 20 or more over the final seven minutes.
406mtsports.com
Jubrile Belo's double-double helps Montana State men beat Weber State
BOZEMAN — Jubrile Belo’s eyes got wide when informed that he had drawn 11 fouls. Holding a small bag of ice to his forehead, the senior on the Montana State men's basketball team said it certainly felt like 11 times. “I think that’s the most I’ve ever been...
406mtsports.com
Montana women's tennis team falls to Gonzaga and Seattle to wrap up road trip
The Montana women's tennis team went winless on its three-match road trip to Washington to open the season 0-3 after falling to Gonzaga on Saturday and Seattle University on Sunday. The Grizzlies picked up a win at No. 2 doubles against Gonzaga Saturday but were overpowered in singles, losing the...
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz shoot for breakthrough home win Monday night against E. Washington
MISSOULA — Coming off arguably their biggest win of the season, the Montana Lady Griz will shoot for their fourth straight Big Sky Conference victory at home Monday night against Eastern Washington. Four in a row would mark a first for UM second-year coach Brian Holsinger, who was impressed...
406mtsports.com
Darius Brown II, now fully healthy, is driving factor in Montana State's Big Sky title hopes
BOZEMAN — Becoming a good point guard takes time. It’s a position that requires intensive film study to not only learn more about one’s own team, but also to find the tendencies and holes in opposing defenses. At least, that’s how Darius Brown II has always approached the role.
406mtsports.com
Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties
BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
406mtsports.com
Montana State adds pair of women's tennis players
BOZEMAN — First-year Montana State women’s tennis coach Suzie Woodburn has announced the addition of two student-athletes to her 2022-23 roster. Joining the Bobcats are Izabela Heinzovà, from Olomouc, Czech Republic, and Abby Riitters, from Half Moon Bay, California. Heinzovà, who prepped at Gymnazium, Olomouc, Čajkovského, ranked...
montanasports.com
Defending state wrestling champions, 4-time hopefuls shine at Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic
MISSOULA — Plenty of familiar faces took center stage on Saturday afternoon in the finals of the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic at Missoula Sentinel High School. One of the largest state wrestling tournaments of the year, the Jug Beck offers some of the state's top wrestlers to compete against each other regardless of class, while also getting challenged by schools from outside of Montana as a preview of sorts to the all-class state wrestling tournament coming up in Billings Feb. 10-11.
406mtsports.com
Montana women's tennis team stumbles at Washington State
The Montana women's tennis team had its 2023 debut spoiled by Washington State on Friday afternoon in Pullman, Washington. The Cougars blanked the Grizzlies, 7-0. The highlight for Montana came at No. 5 singles where true freshman Shivika Agrawal of Arizona split sets with Washington State fifth-year senior Yang Lee of Taiwan before losing in a match tiebreaker, 7-5, 3-6, 10-2.
406mtsports.com
Tilde Bångman guides Montana State women's skiing on opening day of MSU Invitational
BOZEMAN — Freshman Tilde Bångman finished eighth in the 15-kilometer classic with a time of 52 minutes, 52.3 seconds to pace the Montana State women’s Nordic ski team on the opening day of the MSU Invitational on Friday morning at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. “We had a...
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate sweeps Missoula Sentinel in crosstown doubleheader as former assistants duke it out as head coaches
MISSOULA – Somewhere away from the basketball court, former longtime Sentinel girls coach Karen Deden has to be proud. After over 20 years of being in the coaching business, Missoula girls prep basketball is in good hands - and some of that credit is due to her. On Friday...
406mtsports.com
Montana State to induct 8 athletes, 1 coach into Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame
BOZEMAN — Eight all-time athletes and a national champion head coach will earn induction into the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame on Feb. 17, Montana State Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced. Four Bobcat football All-Americans enter the Hall of Fame this year. Caleb Schreibeis, the 2012 Buck Buchanan...
406mtsports.com
Former Lady Griz coach Shannon Schweyen has jury trial set for lawsuit against UM
MISSOULA — The most successful player in the history of Montana Lady Griz basketball is scheduled to face off against the University of Montana in a jury trial starting on Nov. 13. Shannon Schweyen, a longtime assistant coach for UM and head coach for four seasons, filed a sex...
406mtsports.com
Hula Bowl notes: Everything to know before two Montana Grizzlies take to the field Saturday morning
MISSOULA – The college football season may have officially come to a close Monday, but Montana fans will get one more chance to watch a pair of their favorite players. At 10 a.m. MT Saturday morning, linebacker Patrick O’Connell and cornerback Justin Ford will play in the Hula Bowl, a postseason all-star game. It will air on the CBS Sports Network and will be streamed on the CBS Sports App.
406mtsports.com
Bozeman Gallatin boys hold off fourth quarter comeback in win over Billings Senior
BOZEMAN — Down by six with under a minute to play, Billings Senior guard Jaiden Turner drove to his right. The Broncs had been the aggressor late in the fourth quarter and needed a basket. But as Turner made his move, Gallatin senior guard Garrett Dahlke stepped up and...
406mtsports.com
Montana High School Association renews Flint Creek co-op for another football season
MISSOULA – An overnight rain system that turned the streets of western Montana into a sheet of ice wasn’t going to stop the Flint Creek co-op family and fans from making their presence known in Missoula on Saturday morning. From the Holiday Inn downtown, the MHSA hosted a...
Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?
If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
mtpr.org
Reflections on the Ponderosa Pine, Montana's State Tree
My love affair with the ponderosa pine started with trips through the forest, on my way to the south rim of the Grand Canyon. It continued with hiking and biking trips through Pattee Canyon, a short way from Missoula, Montana. Their height and orange-brown bark, scaly and large-patterned, drew me to them, but I knew little else about them.
406mtsports.com
Stung: Stevensville girls' basketball win over Butte Central in overtime
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons girls’ basketball team hosted the Stevensville Yellowjackets on Saturday afternoon at the Maroon Activities Center. The Maroons forced overtime when Brooke Badovinac scored on a layup with seven seconds to play and took a one-point lead in overtime. However, Stevensville ran off five straight points in the extra session to upend the Maroons, 66-59.
406mtsports.com
Florence-Carlton Falcons squeak by the Corvallis Blue Devils
CORVALLIS — The Florence-Carlton Falcons started off the game hot Friday night against the Corvallis and the game quickly looked like it could be a long night for the Blue Devils. At the end of the first quarter, the Falcons led 21-7, but the Blue Devils had plenty of...
