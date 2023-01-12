Effective: 2023-01-15 15:08:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Napa; San Benito .Heaviest rain has moved out of the region, however, light showers will continue this morning along with excessive runoff. Will continue the Flood Advisory since urban/creek flooding has not receded yet. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by runoff from recent excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of the San Francisco Bay Area including the following counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz...the southern portions of Sonoma, Napa, and Marin counties...the northern portions of Monterey and San Benito counties. * WHEN...Until 745 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas continues. Creek and stream levels are still rising. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 534 AM PST, The public reported moderate to heavy rain in the advisory area overnight. While the heavier rain has tracked eastward out of the region, urban and small stream flooding will continue as light showers occur alpng with runoff from the recent heavy rains. Overflowing poor drainage areas will have minor flooding as will some roadways in the advisory area. Between 0.75 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the past 12 hours. - Residents should be aware that additional impacts of mud slides and downed trees may also occur due to very saturated soils. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Livermore, Napa, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda and San Ramon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

