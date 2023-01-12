ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Is Recruiting HBCU Students To Be Cops To Police Black Communities

By Donovan Dooley
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rn7n7_0kDO2mGL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAw5Z_0kDO2mGL00

Source: kali9 / Getty


I t’s no secret that law enforcement and Black communities haven’t had the smoothest of relationships.

Police forces across the country have for decades harassed, abused and wrongly arrested a plethora of Black people in this country’s history, leading to a level of distrust between many Black people and law enforcement.

Considering that harsh truth, there have been efforts made over the years to change the trajectory of this relationship including an increase in diversity measures. But on a macro level, the same issues still exist.

Now, in Cleveland, the Department of Public Safety is turning to historically Black colleges and universities ( HBCUs ) to fill positions in law enforcement in a possible effort to decrease racial tensions in their communities.

“Many of the scholars who are graduating from HBCUs are the products of the communities where we are needing people to actually serve,” said Cleveland City Councilwoman Stephanie Howse according to IdeaStream . “There is a learning curve that wouldn’t need to be reached.”

Last October, recruiters from the Cleveland Department of Public Safety were at Central State University, Ohio’s only public HBCU, and were pitching jobs to HBCU students.

According to reports from the New York Times , Police departments across the country have had trouble recruiting and retaining officers of color. The murder of George Floyd, in addition to the historical tensions between law enforcement and these communities, has led to significant problems in minority recruitment for a sector that desperately needs to understand the communities they serve.

“I believe HBCUs can serve as a gateway,” said President Ericke Cage, president of West Virginia State University. “We can help get to that model of 21st-century policing. It is one that is inclusive, and one that inspires trust and confidence on all sides of the equation.”

While HBCUs have the resources and talent to help bridge this gap, the societal factors involved don’t make this an easy fix for police departments.

Many Black students who are interested in law enforcement may be challenged both internally and externally because of how the criminal justice system has impacted Black and Brown people throughout history.

Charles Adams, professor, and chair of the criminal justice department at Bowie State University said that officers of color are “often challenged to pick a side” and have to “toe the line in minority communities.

“You’re either blue, or you are Black,” said Adams.

Brenda Bickerstaff, an activist with Citizens for a Safer Cleveland, a group calling for more police oversight said that recruiting HBCU talent may not be the resolution that these departments think that it is.

“A person coming from an HBCU may have the best of intentions, but once a person becomes a part of the police department here in Cleveland, they normally go along to get along because they want to be a part of the blue,” said Bickerstaff.

Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond said , “It is not just about race, it is about having people who have diverse and lived experiences.” Drummond also mentioned that the city is doing work to engage with Ohio’s two HBCUs but Drummond would like to see that relationship expanded.

The need for more people who look like us in this space is evident but the nuance of the relationship between Police forces and Black communities can create a slower integration.

Police entities should focus on continuing to build a stronger relationship with Black communities and with HBCUs in order to start slowly seeing progress in racial tensions.

SEE ALSO:

HBCU Community To Take Over Barbados This Summer At FABA Fest

Trail Of Empowerment: Newark Native Leads Cycling Fundraiser To Create HBCU Scholarships


The post Cleveland Is Recruiting HBCU Students To Be Cops To Police Black Communities appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
MASSILLON, OH
WBBJ

Jackson police find missing Ohio woman living out of car

JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman from Ohio was found alive in the Hub City. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, 25-year-old Ma’Ri’Ana Spaulding, of Barberton, Ohio, had been missing since November 2022. The media outlet reported Spaulding’s family began fearing for her safety when she failed...
JACKSON, TN
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Clinic highlights Black professionals in honor of MLK’s fight for diversity, inclusion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream Friday by highlighting those who are continuing their selfless work. This MLK’s quote was the theme for the 2023 celebration: “No greater tragedy can befall a people than to rest complacently on some past achievement. Noble yesterdays must always be challenges to more creative tomorrows.”
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Observances, Closures for King Holiday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Martin Luther King Jr Day. A number of events honoring Doctor King were held last week, like the 30th annual Mayor’s Breakfast of the Greater Canton Martin Luther King Jr Commission, attended by representatives of the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Education is a civil right, yet nearly 60 years after the Civil Rights Act, inequity persists: Michael A. Baston and Laura Bloomberg

CLEVELAND -- America has long been touted as a land of opportunity, where anyone can attain a better life with enough hard work and determination. But not all opportunities are created equal, and many inequities begin with a disparity in educational attainment. The impact of COVID-19 provides a recent example. College enrollment dropped by 4.2% nationally between fall 2020 and fall 2022 but. according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the impact was greater among Black (6.9%), Native American (6.5%) and international (8.4%) students.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man punches woman at red light in attempted robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Akron woman stopped at a red light was victim of an attempted robbery Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said Monday around 4:42 p.m., the woman was stopped at the light at Cedar Street and Dart Avenue. While at the light, she said she...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man shot, killed at East side gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Cleveland man was shot and killed at a Sunoco Gas Station early Monday morning. Cleveland police said the murder happened around 5 a.m. in the 13000 block of Buckeye Rd. This is in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
CLEVELAND, OH
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy