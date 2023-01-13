Read full article on original website
alaskasportsreport.com
Prep Hoops: Sloan Lentfer’s late free throws lift Grace over Dimond 55-54 in Shootout finale
A single second on the clock, down by one and the basketball is put in your hands for two free-throw attempts. “This time it was a dream for me,” said Grace Christian senior Sloan Lentfer. “Earlier in the tournament, I wasn’t shooting well. For some reason I didn’t feel any pressure and kind of put that in the back of my mind.”
alaskasportsreport.com
Prep Hoops: Xzavier Baker has 4 dunks to power Dimond over Wasilla; will face Grace for Shootout title Saturday
The Alaska Prep Shootout has turned into Dunk City, and Dimond’s Xzavier Baker is looking like the mayor. The 6-foot-5 banger jammed and slammed his way to 25 points Friday night to power the Lynx to a 78-64 victory over Wasilla in the late semifinal at the 29th annual boys high school basketball tournament at Dimond High.
Breaking: Alaska Supremes fall for Jennie Armstrong’s residency story — hook, line, and sinker
Rep. Jennie Armstrong was off on a romantic adventure when she came to Alaska in May of 2019. Little did she know she’d fall madly in love with an Anchorage guy, and end up moving here. But after a whirlwind 10-day trip, she was head over heels in love or something like love, and she went back to Louisiana, packed up, and moved to Alaska.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage man wins $3.5M in Lotto Alaska game on lucky card 49
An Anchorage retiree won more than $3.5 million in a lottery game this week, its largest prize ever distributed. Lotto Alaska announced on Facebook Tuesday that George Tagarook had won not only the charitable game’s weekly prize – 20% of its total ticket sales for the week – but also the rolling jackpot in its Chase the Ace game. By choosing a card on a 54-card board, Tagarook claimed a total of $3,561,733 in the ongoing game, operated by Emerald Isle Pull Tabs of Fairbanks.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage driver killed in Palmer car-semi crash
An Anchorage man died on the Glenn Highway Thursday night after Alaska State Troopers say his car hit a semi truck in Palmer. Troopers said in an online dispatch that they responded to the crash, at Mile 38 of the highway, just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday. According to troopers, 26-year-old Sean Doyle’s 2006 Subaru was headed south when witnesses saw it lose control, cross the center line and hit a northbound 1996 Kenworth semi truck head-on.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Railroad commemorates 100th anniversary with print signing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Railroad’s long-running print signing event this year put two Interior artists’ work in the spotlight. Noah Nolywaika, of Nenana, and William “Art” Chase, of North Pole, were selected to commemorate the railroad’s 100th-year anniversary with original pieces. Both were in attendance Saturday with their works for the signing event at the Anchorage Historic Depot, an annual tradition dating back to 1979.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Storms churn well south of mainland Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw a cloudy start to Thursday, but clearing skies overnight. The forecast is not calling for any weather extreme, temperature or precipitation for the next week. Low pressure is circulating in two parts of the state. South of the Aleutian Islands sees a large low...
alaskasnewssource.com
Most home values increase across Anchorage municipality, according to latest report
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Home values in Anchorage increased in 2022, but many buyers face reduced inventory and lower purchasing power. That’s what the Anchorage Municipality’s 2023 Property Appraisal Annual Valuation Report suggested Thursday after being reviewed in an Anchorage Assembly work session. For homeowners, trends in the Anchorage area show that property value is continuing to increase.
alaskasnewssource.com
Warnings and advisories for northern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Above normal temperatures are headed for Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska. Anchorage saw light snow Wednesday, with sun breaks by the afternoon. Whittier got a thick blanket of white snow, whereas in Portage, it was rain. Because of the snow that did fall over mountains...
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD moves forward with snow day make-up plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District will add 30 minutes to the end of each school day to make-up for five snow days during December’s record snow. ASD Communications Director MJ Thim said the longer days will begin on Jan. 30 and run through March 9. The decision means bus pick-up times, sports and other after-school activities will be pushed back by half an hour.
alaskasnewssource.com
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
Leigh Sloan: As the schools go, so goes the nation
As a nation educates its children, so goes the nation. Do you want to see what our nation will look like in 10, 20, 50 or 100 years? Look no further than our schools. In the same way, as Alaska educates her children, so goes the state. Alaska was once...
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 13, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Anchorage Assembly leaders say they want Mayor Dave Bronson to publicly respond to scathing allegations made against him. Senator Bert Stedman says the state needs to balance its long-term fiscal health against its ability to pay large Permanent Fund dividends. And a pilot training program is underway to combat the Certified Nursing Assistant shortage on the lower Kenai Peninsula, as well as Kodiak.
youralaskalink.com
Elsa “Grayce” Stroman Still Missing
Added by atagliaferri on January 13, 2023. It’s now been more than two weeks since anyone has seen a 16-year-old girl from Anchorage. Your Alaska Link’s Ian Stewart spoke with Elsa Stroman’s family who are still hoping that she’ll come back home. aover two weeks seems...
alaskapublic.org
Ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Anchorage
Heading into the weekend, there are lots of opportunities to honor and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Anchorage. The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday designated the MLK holiday as a Day of Service, citing Dr. King’s legacy and a growing national tradition of community engagement and volunteering in his name.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man found dead on Benson Boulevard identified, questions still remain
According to Jess Hall, the vice president of Hall Quality Homes in Palmer, there are two ways for snow to get inside an attic - both of which are rather uncommon, but possible. Ducks run over at Cuddy Park while people continue to feed them. Updated: 6 hours ago. U.S....
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage officials scrutinize allegations of Mayor Bronson’s illegal activities
Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon "monetization". Environmentalists strongly opposed. The Dunleavy Administration wants the state to make money from "carbon sequestration", but environmentalists strongly oppose. Catholic Social Services will run a resource and navigation center for people experiencing homelessness. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Third Avenue Resource and Navigation Center...
mixfmalaska.com
Troopers pursue thief, arrest him on outstanding felony warrant and other charges
At around 6:56 p.m., Troopers responded off Woodsong Ct. The complainant confronted individuals inside the property and the suspects left the property in a vehicle. The vehicle and license plate number was provided to AST. AST located the vehicle going southbound on the Sterling Highway and attempted to conduct a...
Courthouse News Service
Accidental death in Alaska arrest
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal court in Alaska allowed a daughter’s excessive force and Fourth Amendment claims to proceed against Anchorage after its SWAT team deployed chemical agents to drive her father, who had stopped taking his medicine for bipolar disorder and manic depression, from the house so he could be taken to a psychiatric institute. The unarmed man instead went into the crawlspace where he either drowned or died of hypothermia.
