Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersSchererville, IN
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Mayoral Election: Finalized candidate list and their missionsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
Avalanche reverse fortune with blowout home win over Senators; Rantanen makes history
The defending Stanley Cup champions, just 48 hours removed from losing to the NHL’s worst team, rebounded with a 7-0 win Saturday over the visiting Ottawa Senators at Ball Arena. A total of 12 different Colorado players recorded at least one point with forward Mikko Rantanen leading the charge.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Senators
BLUES With several franchise legends officially inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame, the team looks to change the tide in their home-ice play as they continue their seven-game homestand. At a record of 8-10-2 at Enterprise Center, the Blues have been performing below their typical standard at...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kraken host Lightning seeking 9th straight win
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games on Monday. In an NHL season full of surprises, the Seattle Kraken may be the biggest of them all. The Kraken return home to face the Tampa Bay Lightning (4 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSUN, ESPN+, SN NOW) after becoming the first team in NHL history to sweep a road trip of at least seven games. The completed the 7-0-0 trip with an 8-5 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Seattle (26-12-4) has won eight straight and can move into a first-place tie with the Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division with a win and a regulation loss by Vegas on Monday. Pretty incredible for a team that finished 30th out of 32 teams last season, it's first in the NHL. The Lightning (27-13-1), playing the second game of a five-game road trip, come into this game on a modest three-game winning streak after a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The three-time defending Eastern Conference champs are third in the Atlantic Division and looking to get on a big roll of their own. This will be a great test for each team -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Six-Game Road Trip Tonight in Pittsburgh
The Ducks have hit the road for the first time in nearly a month, tonight kicking off a six-game trip and taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Arena. PUCK DROP: 4 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The Ducks will take the ice...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks 'Weren't Playing Physical' After 8-5 Loss to Kraken
Chicago fails to extend its winning streak after an 8-5 loss to Seattle. Despite pulling within three goals early in the third period, the Blackhawks were unable to match the pace of the red-hot Seattle Kraken. The Kraken came out of the gates running, going up 6-1 by the end...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's game in Nashville. The Flames close out a five-game road trip tonight when they visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Flames held an optional skate this morning, so there are no line rushes...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Lightning (27-13-1) at Kraken (26-12-4) | 1 p.m.
Streaking Kraken embark on steep week. First up is championship-caliber Tampa Bay for Monday matinee commemorating Martin Luther King Jr., puck drop 1 p.m. Time: 1:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Recapping the Road Trip. There are so many ways to measure the wild...
Trail Blazers face tall task in visit to streaking Nuggets
The altitude in Colorado has always given the Denver Nuggets an extra edge when playing at home, and this year
NHL
Jets grab top spot in Central with win over Arizona
WINNIPEG - Sunday has all the makings of a trap game. The Winnipeg Jets, winners of two in a row and seven of their last eight, coming home after a three-game road trip to face off with the Arizona Coyotes, who had lost eight in a row. But instead of...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
FLAMES (21-14-9) @ PREDATORS (19-17-6) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (38) Goals - Filip Forsberg...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Hurricanes
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Oct. 24 (3-2 L vs CAR) and Jan. 15 (road). The Canucks are 39-31-11-1 all-time against Carolina, including a 15-19-5-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 2-2-1 in their last five games against Carolina (3-6-1 in...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Golden Knights: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Game 45: Dallas Stars (25-12-7, 57 points) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-14-2, 58 points) When: Monday, January 16 at 5:00 p.m. CT (1700) Where: T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV.
NHL
Rookie Watch: Canadiens lead NHL in relying on first-year players
Defensemen Guhle, Xhekaj making biggest impact for Montreal. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, a look at the top five...
NHL
MTL@NYR: What you need to know
NEW YORK - The Canadiens are looking for a split in their New York back-to-back as they take on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs (17-23-3) are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Islanders...
NHL
Devils set road record in victory against Kings
LOS ANGELES -- The New Jersey Devils became the first team in NHL history to win 17 of their first 20 road games when they defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Jack Hughes had two assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 35 saves for the Devils...
NHL
Recap: Canucks Come From Behind, Take Shootout Victory From Canes
Fewer than 20 hours after the conclusion of their 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Canes opted to go with Pyotr Kochetkov in net for today's affair. While the rookie entered having dropped three consecutive games in regulation for the first time, it took just 2:25 for him to be able to defend the home net with goal support.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Signs Matt Boldy to a Seven-Year Contract Extension
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract ($7 million average annual value) that goes through the 2029-30 season. Boldy, 21 (4/5/01), has recorded 29 points (12-17=29), 125 shots,...
NHL
Canucks rally late, defeat Hurricanes in shootout
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Vancouver Canucks ended a four-game losing streak by rallying for a 4-3 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Sunday. Ethan Bear, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser scored, and Andrei Kuzmenko had two assists for the Canucks (18-22-3), who won for the second time in nine games. Collin Delia made 29 saves.
NHL
Hughes has 2 goals, assist for Devils in win against Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Jesper Bratt scored two goals, Damon Severson had three assists, and Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves for the Devils (27-12-3), who have won three in a row and play at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
Comments / 0