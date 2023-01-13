Below are the IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings that took place Saturday night, January 14 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. Mickie James opened the show celebrating her win as the new Knockouts Champion. She was interrupted by Bully Ray, who told her to leave. Mickie badmouthed Bully and tolds him to leave, even holding the ropes for him. He warned her one last time. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans then came out. Tasha says Mickie still can’t beat her. They attack her and Bully went to grab a table. Frankie Kazarian and Jordynne Grace came to make the save. Santino Marella along with former WCW and WWE star Ernest “The Cat” Miller came out. They made a six man tag match.

