Read full article on original website
Related
wrestleview.com
WWE Friday SmackDown Preliminary Ratings For 1/13/23
According to SpoilerTV, Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, averaged 2.182 million viewers in the preliminary ratings. The first hour drew 2.204 million viewers and the second hour fell to 2.160 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, Friday’s WWE SmackDown drew a 0.50 rating. The final numbers...
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Hard To Kill PPV Backstage Notes: Frankie Kazarian; Former WWE Superstar Debuts; Rebellion PPV and More!
Frankie Kazarian announced during Friday night’s Hard to Kill that he has signed a new, long-term contract with the promotion. During his promo, Kazarian said that after wrestling way from IMPACT, he had to decide whether to remain complacent and be with “people he thought were his friends” (referring to AEW) or push himself. He said that he chose to push himself. According to PWInsider, the word backstage at Hard To Kill is that Kazarian told the truth about what happened.
wrestleview.com
SPOILERS for the 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw
According to PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famers, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman and Kane have been booked to appear on the 30th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Former WWE Superstar Tatanka said on his Facebook page he is scheduled to appear as well.
wrestleview.com
AEW Rampage Quick Results For 1/13/23 (TNT Title Match)
AEW Rampage quick results with match summaries and interviews for this week’s show are below, which is from our spoiler report from Thursday night. Photos and a video from the taping are available at our AEW Rampage spoiler report. Live coverage of AEW Rampage will return next Friday, January...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar Officially Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella (Anthony Carelli) has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. IMPACT made the official announcement on Sunday. Marella was revealed as the new on-screen Director of Authority during last Friday night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On last Thursday’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Gail Kim said that a new authority figure would be revealed at the PPV, replacing Scott D’Amore in the role, who was injured by Bully Ray in a storyline between the two on a recent show.
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Wrestling TV Taping SPOILERS: Matches to air on AXS TV, Former WCW and WWE star debuts
Below are the IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings that took place Saturday night, January 14 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. Mickie James opened the show celebrating her win as the new Knockouts Champion. She was interrupted by Bully Ray, who told her to leave. Mickie badmouthed Bully and tolds him to leave, even holding the ropes for him. He warned her one last time. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans then came out. Tasha says Mickie still can’t beat her. They attack her and Bully went to grab a table. Frankie Kazarian and Jordynne Grace came to make the save. Santino Marella along with former WCW and WWE star Ernest “The Cat” Miller came out. They made a six man tag match.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Results – 1/13/23 (Intercontinental Title match, Owens vs. Zayn)
Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) with Imperium vs. Braun Strowman. The bell rings and we are under way. An arm bar by Gunther but Strowman throws him over the top rope and to the outside. Strowman to the outside and right hands as he slams Gunther into the ring steps. Strowman with another right hand. Strowman gets back into the ring and back out. Strowman with the Strowman Express as Gunther slams into the side of the announce table.
wrestleview.com
Reason Austin Theory missed December 30 WWE house show in Toronto
According to a new report from Fightful Select and F4WOnline, John Cena and Austin Theory reportedly filmed content for WWE that has yet to air. The reports note that Cena and Theory filmed a segment at the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown that took place from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. It’s not known, however, if what was filmed is for future WWE programming, a commercial, or something else.
wrestleview.com
Latest on WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and who he is training with for his return
According to a new report from Fightful Select, Cody Rhodes has been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida preparing for his return to in-ring action. Fightful Select also notes handpicked top NXT Superstars Joe Gacy and Carmelo Hayes to assist him in getting back into shape to avoid any possible ring rust.
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Preview: Bobby Lashley, The Judgment Day
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of this writing, WWE is advertising on their website, Bobby Lashley making his return to deal with unfinished business and an appearance by The Judgment Day. Damien Priest and Finn Balor won the tag team turmoil match in the main event of last week’s episode of Raw, to became the No. 1 contenders to the Uso’s Raw Tag Team Championships.
Comments / 0