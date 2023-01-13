Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 8: Should you upgrade?
The Apple Watch Ultra stole the spotlight at its late 2022 launch event, but the mainstream Apple Watch Series 8 is better suited for most users. As such, the vanilla Apple Watch line will likely continue to be a very popular option, and thankfully it gets a handful of new hardware and software features over the Watch Series 7, like a new temperature sensor and crash detection. But is that enough to justify an upgrade if you already have its predecessor? Here’s a look at the Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 8!
Apple Insider
Get up to $300 off iPhones, Apple Watches & MacBooks at Amazon this week
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — For the week of January 16th, Amazon is offering up excellent deals on iPhones, Apple Watch, and MacBooks, some up to $300 off. Our best deal this week is on a loaded 14-inch MacBook...
notebookcheck.net
IKEA SITTBRUNN USB cables and SMAHAGEL USB chargers start from US$1.99
IKEA is expanding its range of tech accessories to include the new SITTBRUNN USB cable range and SMAHAGEL USB chargers. Three SITTBRUNN cables are available: a USB-A to USB-C cable in light yellow, a USB-C to USB-C cable in blue and a USB-A to USB-micro cable in light blue. Each cable is 39.25-in (~1 m) long and coated in flexible plastic. IKEA claims to have tested the products to ensure they can withstand over 25,000 bends. The cables support data transfer speeds up to 480 Mbps.
The 10 Best Accessories to Level-Up Your iPad
Whether you’re looking for a belated holiday gift or you can’t figure out what you want to use your gift cards on, buying accessories for Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report iPad is always a good idea. There are a ton of accessories you can get for...
CNET
$99 AirPods From Apple Could Arrive by 2024
One tech analyst predicts Apple could start shipping its most affordable AirPods and a new generation of AirPods Max as soon as late 2024 or early 2025. Apple is aiming to sell the new AirPods for $99, Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter on Wednesday. That price would beat Apple's suggested...
CNET
Are You a MacBook Owner? Apple Might Owe You Up to $395
If you're a MacBook user, you might be eligible for money from a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about defective keyboards. A class action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective and "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
Apple Maps just got an upgrade that will make your life easier
Apple Maps is letting businesses control their own information — which will make life easier for you.
Apple reportedly working on idea Steve Jobs hated
Apple is reportedly adding touch screens to its Mac computers – a design idea that the company’s co-founder Steve Jobs had considered “ergonomically terrible”.Teams within the company are actively engaged in developing and adding touch screens to Apple’s MacBook Pro with the product being considered for release as early as 2025, according to Bloomberg.Leading computer makers, including Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft have all produced laptops with touchscreen capabilities.Apple remains the only major computer manufacturer that hasn’t experimented with touch screens for its laptops.Even as recently as 2021, the tech giant’s marketing executive Tom Boger said while the iPad...
TechRadar
Latest Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals how much you'll pay for each phone
We know that the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are launching on February 1, but we're not sure yet how much they're going to cost. A new leak sheds some light on what the starting prices might be for these handsets in the US. Well-known tipster @RGcloudS (opens in new tab)...
Android Headlines
New AirPods Max & AirPods "lite" allegedly coming next year
According to a well-known Apple analyst says the new AirPods Max and AirPods “lite” are coming next year, at the earliest. The analyst in question is, of course, Ming-Chi Kuo. Next-gen AirPods Max & AirPods “lite” coming late next year. He did say that the next...
Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9
These steep savings go up to 70 percent off We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season. Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off. Best Outlet Deals 59% Off: Locachy...
How to unlock an Apple device when its owner dies
If you have recently lost a friend or family member, you may be looking to gain access to the loved one’s phone, computer or tablet to get personal data left behind. Whether you’re looking for photos, passwords or other information, it’s frustrating when you don’t know a passcode to simply access it. I’ve gathered the steps you should follow to unlock an Apple device if its owner dies. This first step will only work if the device’s late owner backed up data to iCloud. While it’s easy to turn on automatic backups, sometimes Apple users forget to do this and photos and data may only...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | LG NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K 70-in TV now only US$699.99
Best Buy has discounted the LG NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K TV series in the US. The 70-in model is the star deal, selling for US$699.99 with a US$200 discount off the regular retail price. The other five models, ranging from 43-in to 75-in, are also on sale. The device supports HDR10 and HLG content, with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice command options.
Digital Trends
Amazon is having a big sale on Blink security cameras today
Blink, a subsidiary of Amazon, is making a name for itself in the security camera industry with affordable products that are compatible with Amazon’s Alexa. If you think your home needs an extra layer of protection, you’re in luck because Amazon has slashed the prices for certain Blink security cameras and bundles. There’s always high demand for security camera deals, so we expect these discounts to generate a lot of attention. If you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible.
How To Snag a Secret Deal Ahead of Samsung's February Galaxy Unpacked Event
We're expecting a trio of smartphones at Samsung's first mobile event of 2023.
Ring Car Cam helps you scare off the thieving git breaking into your car
Amazon’s Ring cameras are on the move. The home security company is expanding beyond its powerful range of video doorbells and indoor/outdoor cameras with an in-car dashcam. Revealed at CES 2023, the Ring Car Cam includes dual-facing HD cameras that will capture the goings on inside the car and outside of the front window. There’s night vision recording too.
notebookcheck.net
RedMagic 8 Pro Global Edition charging specs revealed ahead of launch
The 8 Pro has been officially confirmed to arrive in markets such as the United States with the same 6,000mAh battery as on its initial China-only launch - which, as that spec is etched right into its "evolved" rear panel in traditional RedMagic style, is a good thing. However, this potential advantage is now revealed as coming with a compromise on the premium smartphone's original specs.
New Apple AirPods release date, rumours and cheapest price ever
APPLE fans are buzzing for the release of the new models of AirPods. While the tech company is notoriously tight-lipped as to the details – a couple of watchful analysts are expecting big price moves. The new range is forecast to land in stores in the second half of...
