Calabasas, CA

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
SFGate

A&M Records’ Jerry Moss Feted by Dionne Warwick, Peter Frampton, Amy Grant and More at Music Center Tribute

The thanks were two-fold — celebrating his three-decade history running A&M until he and Alpert sold the label in the early ’90s, but, more up to the moment, his largess in devoting a substantial portion of his wealth to downtown L.A.’s Music Center. “Simply said, Jerry is a giving and generous human being,” Foster said in the evening’s opening remarks. “As a case in point, in 2020, he and his wife Tina made a gift of $25 million to the Music Center right here. They renamed the plaza after him. They should, for 25 million bucks!” Foster added, going slightly off-script for a few seconds.

