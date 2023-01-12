Read full article on original website
WIBW
KC-area medical leader to take the helm at LMH Health
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Chief Medical Officer from the Kansas City area will now take the helm of Lawrence’s hospital system. LMH Health announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that Dr. Kirk Sloan has been named as the organization’s new Chief Medical Officer. He will assume the role on March 6.
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed naturally conceived triplets -- who could be identical as well.
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape pen
The Kansas City police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for a THC vape pen and THC ointment. @jadetalkscrime TERMINALLY ILL PATIENT HOSPITAL ROOM RAIDED FOR VAPE PEN AND SALVE #truecrimejade#truecrimeclan#jadetalkscrime#truecrime#crimetok#truecrimenews#truecrimetiktok#tiktoktruecrime#gregbretz♬ [News coverage] Inorganic: Flat: 12(1011945) - 8.864Greg Bretz is a 69 year old man who is hospitalized and in his final stages of terminal, inoperable cancer. He most often lies "flat on his back" in his hospital bed and can't stand up without being assisted. His doctor in the hospital advised him "to do whatever he wants to alleviate his excruciating pain because there is nothing left that medical science can do for him."
KCTV 5
KC Zoo holds gender reveal for endangered baby rhino
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo revealed the gender of its newest baby rhino on Sunday morning. The father Ruka helped knock open a gender reveal ball that unfurled some pink confetti. In a Facebook post, the Zoo said the mother and calf are bonding after the...
KC Restaurant Week gives boost to local businesses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As local eateries continue to steam roll through KC Restaurant Week, they're getting a little help from an unlikely entity.
Sun Fresh grocery store in Red Bridge Shopping Center to close
The Sun Fresh at the Red Bridge Shopping Center at Red Bridge Road and Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri, will close, KSHB 41 News reports.
kcur.org
Looking for a new gym in Kansas City? Try out these locally-owned fitness centers
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. The holidays are officially over and 2023 is well underway. We made it through another stressful season of traveling, baking, gift buying and family gatherings. If...
KMBC.com
Apartment resident pleads for help moving after water problems
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Blanford says it is time to move after 17 years at Kansas City’s Stonegate Meadows apartment complex. He no longer trusts the water pipes in his apartment. The kitchen sink shakes when the water is turned on. His shower floor is warped due...
New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High
A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
kcur.org
Even after the Kansas food sales tax cut, you may still be paying a lot for groceries. Here's why
Groceries are slightly cheaper in Kansas following a food sales tax cut that went into effect Jan. 1, but you may still have questions about how much you’re paying. The cut lowers the sales tax rate on many food items from 6.5% to 4%. But some Kansas consumers have...
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Dino
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Dino! Dino is a 2 ½-year-old Pit Bull/Boxer mix. Dino is all wiggles! This 2-year-old boy LOVES affection and especially ear scratches. He is a treat-motivated boy who is eager to please and ready to steal your heart!. Dino is AMAZING on a...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Workweek temps peak Monday before chance of wintry mix later on
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As one area of low pressure this morning exits to the east, another one builds around the Rocky Mountain West. After feeding off warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, this new area of low pressure will strengthen and grow significantly across the central plains through Tuesday. By Wednesday, we are expecting widespread showers and a wintry mix, mainly north of the city metro.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Amdocs cuts hundreds of jobs; Senate leaders back state worker pay hike
Consumer prices continued to cool in December, with the consumer price index measuring 6.5% higher than it did a year earlier. Annual inflation has now declined for six straight months, generating some optimism that efforts to quell rising prices are working. Prices fell by 0.1% from November to December, marking the first monthly decline since May 2020. In the St. Louis area, Amdocs is joining a wave of big technology companies in cutting jobs. The software business announced plans to reduce its workforce by 2% to 3%, meaning a layoff of up to 900 workers globally. Plus, the U.S. Department of Transportation rejected a $60 million grant that would have helped fund construction of a park over a stretch of interstate in the heart of downtown Kansas City. Get the scoop on all the day's business news below.
Shortcuts to make chicken pot pie
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —If you’re looking for a quick and tasty weeknight meal, this classic chicken dish can’t be beat. Culinarian Lauren Lane joins the FOX4 morning crew to explain how to make chicken pot pie. Ingredients: Directions:
AOL Corp
Missouri marijuana laws need a complete overhaul. Adam Mace’s case is one reason why | Opinion
This week, a Cass County judge could hear arguments about why a man incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offenses should be released from prison. We’re watching closely, as should every Missourian who voted for Amendment 3, the state constitutional amendment that legalized recreational cannabis use for those 21 and older.
bluevalleypost.com
2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’
Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
West Central Missouri’s Spring-like Weather Ending, Will We See Snow?
The warmer temperatures and spring-like weather will be ending today as cooler temperatures settle in, and precipitation is expected for Wednesday. The big question is, will we see any snow?. Our current forecast from Weatherology is talking about cooler temperatures starting today, as well as precipitation on Wednesday. Weatherology says...
KMBC.com
Rain and snow by mid-week now likely
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is mostly clear Monday night with lows in the low and mid-30s. Increasing clouds Tuesday with highs near 50. Rain and snow are likely Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s. Snow accumulations are unlikely for most of the area, but light totals...
Here’s the winning numbers for $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot, game’s 2nd highest
After no winners in Tuesday night's drawing, the prize has grown to an estimated $1.35 billion with a cash value of $707.9 million. It's the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
