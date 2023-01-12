ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WIBW

KC-area medical leader to take the helm at LMH Health

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Chief Medical Officer from the Kansas City area will now take the helm of Lawrence’s hospital system. LMH Health announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that Dr. Kirk Sloan has been named as the organization’s new Chief Medical Officer. He will assume the role on March 6.
LAWRENCE, KS
Jade Talks Crime

Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape pen

The Kansas City police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for a THC vape pen and THC ointment. @jadetalkscrime TERMINALLY ILL PATIENT HOSPITAL ROOM RAIDED FOR VAPE PEN AND SALVE #truecrimejade#truecrimeclan#jadetalkscrime#truecrime#crimetok#truecrimenews#truecrimetiktok#tiktoktruecrime#gregbretz♬ [News coverage] Inorganic: Flat: 12(1011945) - 8.864Greg Bretz is a 69 year old man who is hospitalized and in his final stages of terminal, inoperable cancer. He most often lies "flat on his back" in his hospital bed and can't stand up without being assisted. His doctor in the hospital advised him "to do whatever he wants to alleviate his excruciating pain because there is nothing left that medical science can do for him."
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Zoo holds gender reveal for endangered baby rhino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo revealed the gender of its newest baby rhino on Sunday morning. The father Ruka helped knock open a gender reveal ball that unfurled some pink confetti. In a Facebook post, the Zoo said the mother and calf are bonding after the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High

A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Dino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Dino! Dino is a 2 ½-year-old Pit Bull/Boxer mix. Dino is all wiggles! This 2-year-old boy LOVES affection and especially ear scratches. He is a treat-motivated boy who is eager to please and ready to steal your heart!. Dino is AMAZING on a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Workweek temps peak Monday before chance of wintry mix later on

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As one area of low pressure this morning exits to the east, another one builds around the Rocky Mountain West. After feeding off warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, this new area of low pressure will strengthen and grow significantly across the central plains through Tuesday. By Wednesday, we are expecting widespread showers and a wintry mix, mainly north of the city metro.
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Amdocs cuts hundreds of jobs; Senate leaders back state worker pay hike

Consumer prices continued to cool in December, with the consumer price index measuring 6.5% higher than it did a year earlier. Annual inflation has now declined for six straight months, generating some optimism that efforts to quell rising prices are working. Prices fell by 0.1% from November to December, marking the first monthly decline since May 2020. In the St. Louis area, Amdocs is joining a wave of big technology companies in cutting jobs. The software business announced plans to reduce its workforce by 2% to 3%, meaning a layoff of up to 900 workers globally. Plus, the U.S. Department of Transportation rejected a $60 million grant that would have helped fund construction of a park over a stretch of interstate in the heart of downtown Kansas City. Get the scoop on all the day's business news below.
MISSOURI STATE
bluevalleypost.com

2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’

Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Rain and snow by mid-week now likely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is mostly clear Monday night with lows in the low and mid-30s. Increasing clouds Tuesday with highs near 50. Rain and snow are likely Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s. Snow accumulations are unlikely for most of the area, but light totals...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy