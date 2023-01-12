IRVING, Texas — Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball started its longest string of road games of the season — six in all — with an 81-71 loss at the University of Dallas. The loss dropped the Owls to 8-8 overall, while the Crusaders improved to 6-10. The teams were nip and tuck in the early going before UD took the lead for good with 12:18 left in the first half. The Crusaders took a 44-35 lead into the halftime locker room and led by as many as 12 points. MUW got to within five points at 65-60 on a Brye Hopkins layup with 6:23 to play but could get no closer.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO