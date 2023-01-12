Read full article on original website
Community Calendar for the week of 1-15-23
■ MLK Day: The City of Columbus will host the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast and Day of Service at 8 a.m. on Jan. 16 at Lion Hills Center, 2331 Military Rd. Keynote Speaker is Tyshon Cunningham, former MSU basketball player. ■ MLK Day: MSU is hosting a Unity...
Roses & Thorns: 1-15-23
A rose to local organizers for their efforts to honor the memory and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, with a variety of events on Monday, the federal MLK Jr. Day holiday. Columbus will hold its first MLK Day Breakfast and Day of Service since 2020 at 8 a.m. at Lion Hills Center, where the United Way of Lowndes and Clay counties will collect school supplies for area teachers as this year’s service project.
Weather pushes Cornerstone Park opening indefinitely
STARKVILLE — Pitching great Satchel Paige once said his Negro League contemporary James “Cool Papa” Bell was so fast, “he could flip a light switch and get into bed before the room went dark.”. Unfortunately, a statue commemorating the Starkville native Bell won’t make it that...
Prep roundup: Starkville basketball dominates Oxford
STARKVILLE — It was Yellow Jacket domination on Friday night at Starkville High School. The Jackets’ boys and girls teams both posted comfortable home wins over Region 1-6A rival Oxford. The Starkville girls beat Oxford 67-30. Je’Niecia Hill had 20 points, eighth-grader Zariah Brown had 13, and Jamaica...
Milton Kendrick
Mr. George Milton Kendrick, 86, passed away on January 12, 2023, at Waverly Care Home in West Point, Mississippi. Milton was born on July 27, 1936, in Smithville – the son of the late Luther M. Kendrick and Era Mae Lovvorn Kendrick Linley. He was a noble man of...
George Bryan: A mover, shaker and, above all, a kind gentleman
Former Mississippi State athletic director Larry Templeton remembers vividly a crisp, clear fall day back in 1984, when his good friend and former MSU classmate George Bryan took him on an excursion into the backwoods of Clay County near West Point. Says Templeton, “We were in George’s old Bronco on...
‘Great dude’ takes reins of MSU athletics
STARKVILLE — A brief lull in Zac Selmon’s introductory press conference Friday was abruptly ended by a metallic clanging from the right of the lectern. As Selmon had predicted minutes earlier, his daughter “Meatball” had taken an interest in the cowbell. “Told you,” Mississippi State’s new...
Eleven area players named to 2023 North Mississippi all-star soccer teams
Eleven players from the Golden Triangle region were selected for the 2023 North Mississippi All-Star soccer games. Both all-star games will be played at Itawamba Community College on Feb. 9, beginning with the girls at 5:30 p.m. The boys match will take place at 7:30 p.m. Five girls and six...
Gussie Clark
COLUMBUS — Gussie Scott Clark, 88, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Southside M.B. Church, with Rayfield Evins officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Mississippi State women’s basketball back in win column with victory at Texas A&M
Mississippi State women’s basketball got back in the win column with a 60-44 win over Texas A&M on Sunday at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, improving to 13-5 overall and 2-3 in the Southeastern Conference. The Bulldogs had a dominant first quarter, holding the Aggies (5-11, 0-6 SEC)...
Frances Richards
WEST POINT — Frances Mae Richards, 70, died Dec. 27, 2022, at West Point Community Living Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Mt. Pelier M.B. Church in Mayhew, with Lonnie Snow officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
MUW men drop opener of road swing at University of Dallas
IRVING, Texas — Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball started its longest string of road games of the season — six in all — with an 81-71 loss at the University of Dallas. The loss dropped the Owls to 8-8 overall, while the Crusaders improved to 6-10. The teams were nip and tuck in the early going before UD took the lead for good with 12:18 left in the first half. The Crusaders took a 44-35 lead into the halftime locker room and led by as many as 12 points. MUW got to within five points at 65-60 on a Brye Hopkins layup with 6:23 to play but could get no closer.
Disappointing from deep: Mississippi State men’s basketball held without a made 3 in loss at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Trailing by just five points as the second half wound down Saturday night, Mississippi State continued to hang around with No. 21 Auburn on the road. But after the Bulldogs’ scuffling offense missed three shots on one crucial possession, Auburn’s Allen Flanigan hammered home the difference between the two schools.
Margarita Ogden
COLUMBUS — Margarita E. Ogden, 88, died Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbus. Graveside services are at 1 p.m. Sunday, at Friendship Cemetery. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Ogden was born April 4, 1934, in Naumberg, Germany, to the late Kurt Bruckner and Hildegarde...
Arnold Giesbrecht
BROOKSVILLE — Arnold Willis Giesbrecht, 91, died Jan. 10, 2023, at Oakwood Manor. Funeral services are at 2:30 p.m. today, at Brooksville Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, at Cockrell Funeral Home. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
Carol Floore
Carol Persons Floore of Shuqualak, Mississippi passed away suddenly on January 8, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. She was 79. Even though a failing heart took her away from this world, she left a beacon of light for all in her community. The family is hosting a...
Debra Higdon
Debra Ann Higdon, 65, of Ethelsville, AL, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home, with her husband by her side. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, January 16, 2023, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS, from 2:00-3:00 PM. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM. Mrs. Higdon was...
Junior Auxiliary members commemorate 80 years of service with trip to NAJA headquarters
Several Junior Auxiliary of Columbus board members recently traveled to Greenville, Miss., home to the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA) headquarters, to celebrate a milestone anniversary for the chapter, which has been diligently serving the children of Lowndes County since 1943. 2023 marks the 80th anniversary of Junior Auxiliary...
Zac Selmon hire: Mississippi State president Mark Keenum excited for school’s new outside choice for athletic director
STARKVILLE — It’s been said of the mighty Southeastern Conference that no one loves the SEC like the SEC. The translation is that the conference recognizes its impressive level of achievement not only in the most recognizable college sport, football, but in most other areas of competition as well.
Ask Rufus: Columbus’ early log houses
As might be expected, the earliest houses constructed in Columbus and the upper Tombigbee River Valley were mostly of log. The term log cabin, though, is not a very good description of many of the log structures that were built. The earliest description of an area structure was of the...
