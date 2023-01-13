Read full article on original website
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants
Here’s a roundup of Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants for your next celebration or date night. Treat your true love to a “reel” special dining at Rivertail. This chic, waterfront restaurant is located on the iconic New River in Fort Lauderdale and is perfect for a romantic evening with your sweetheart while having front row seats to the beautiful views.
Green and Artisan Market returns to Boca Raton
Every Sunday, the popular Green and Artisan Markets will be at the south end of the center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Softopolis ‘Drop In’ Childcare and Wellness Center Holds Grand Opening In Coral Springs
A new business in Coral Springs offering parents a flexible and reliable hybrid childcare option has officially opened its doors. The Grand Opening of Softopolis Children Wellness Center took place on January 6. The new short-term drop-in childcare option, located at 11350 Wiles Road, advertises itself as a support tool that will help parents balance work, family, and life by offering reliable and safe child care.
Jupiter residents attend annual Tequesta Fest
Tequesta held their annual festival, “Tequesta Fest,” on Jan. 7, in Paradise Park. Tequesta residents are welcomed to attend for free, while non-residents pay a $20 fee for the event. This year the festival consisted of fair rides, carnival games, sponsored tents and food trucks. “I went on...
15 Free Things to Do in Coral Springs, FL
Visitors will be surprised by how much there is to do in Coral Springs in Broward County, only 20 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. Chartered on July 10, 1963, Coral Springs was named after the Coral Ridge Properties, which master-planned and developed the city. Residents and visitors to Coral Springs...
ArtsFest Will Return to Gazebo Park
Mark your calendars! ArtsFest returns February 11-12, promising a variety of visual artists, musicians, and area chefs The post ArtsFest Will Return to Gazebo Park appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
Culver’s Restaurant Groundbreaking
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new Culver’s Restaurant in Loxahatchee Groves on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The new restaurant, part of a national chain, is under construction on the north side of Southern Blvd. east of B Road as part of the Groves Town Center project. The restaurant is being built by Campbell Construction JC Inc. Shown above taking part in the ceremony are owners Kase Bethel and Dr. Jennifer Bethel with their son Chase in the middle.
MLK community parade returns to Riviera Beach
The city of Riviera Beach commemorated the life and historic accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr during a parade on Saturday.
Best Club Or Executive Lounge In Palm Beach
Which is the best club or executive lounge at the best luxury hotels in Palm Beach? Usually, the Ritz-Carlton or InterContinental offer the best club lounge in a city or resort, but there does not appear to be a club lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Singer Island, Palm Beach, and there is no InterContinental. You are therefore left with a rather limited selection of hotels in Palm Beach with club lounges which I have outlined below.
It's Time for the Port St. Lucie Seafood Festival, January 28th & 29th
The Port St Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center on Saturday, January 28, 2023 and Sunday, January 29th featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual outdoor event will be...
New development coming to West Palm Beach's Northwood Village
After more than two decades of planning, empty fields in Northwood Village are slated to receive a major transformation.
Margate Spring Clean-Up: Clear Out Your Clutter and Cash In at the Garage Sale
The City of Margate is holding a spring clean-up and garage sale where residents and non-residents can earn cash by selling their unwanted “stuff.”. The event is on Saturday, March 18, from 7 a.m. to noon and takes place at Oriole Park, located at 7055 NW First St. The event is free to attend for buyers, and all ages are welcome.
TropiBowls Bring Healthy Food to Tamarac
From country clubs and fine dining to avocado toast and acai bowls: the co-owner of TropiBowls, Natasha Teague, found her calling when she opened the healthy food joint during the pandemic. The company’s new 1000 sq. feet location on 8154 North University Drive in Tamarac opened earlier this week, and...
County Pocket: Seaside Deli shutting its doors Saturday
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted an eviction notice for Seaside Deli on Jan.12. The deli, on State Road A1A just south of Briny Breezes, plans to stop its operations at about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Photo provided. By Joe Capozzi. The Seaside Deli will shut its doors...
Delray Beach Market to close at end of month, but it won't be forever
Florida's largest food hall is closing at the end of the month, but it won't be permanent. The Delray Beach Market will close Jan. 30 for renovation with plans to open again in the summer.
House fire in West Palm Beach under investigation
West Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
20 Things To Do In Port St. Lucie
If you’re looking for a low-key place to visit in the Sunshine State, you may want to add Port St. Lucie to your list. This small town on the East Coast of Florida offers a charming atmosphere, family fun attractions, plenty of green space to explore, and access to some of Florida’s most beautiful beaches. 125 miles (201 km) to the southeast of Orlando and 113 miles (182 km) to the north of Miami, there are a few interesting things to do in Port Lucie.
Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
Homeless Delray Beach man gets new lease on life thanks to local author Frank McKinney
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Joey has been homeless sleeping on Delray Beach streets for the last four years. Now, thanks to the kindness of strangers, he'll have a place to call his own. "Sleeping outside isn’t fun for nobody, especially at 63 years old," Joey said. He's among...
Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
